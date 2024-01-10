From books to painted rocks at the West Tisbury library

On Friday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual “Kripalu Flow Yoga” class through the West Tisbury library. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up.

At 10:30 am, “Music with Maryse,” a weekly child-centered music time with Maryse Smith, is on tap. Instruments will be provided, but you can also bring your own. There is no signup required for this event. Then at 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead her online “Balance Class” on Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up for the class.

“Moving Stories” storytime with Clare Page happens on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 9:30 am. Listen, imagine, create, and move with the little ones. Class will begin with a creative dance warm-up, preparing both bodies and imaginations. The group will read a book together, collect observations, play a game or two, and then finally create a dance together based on their findings. The family craft table is open in the children’s room from 10:30 am to 3 pm on Saturdays. From 1 to 3 pm, everyone is invited to the library to make “kindness rocks.” Paint kind words, sayings, and scenes onto rocks, and you can opt to bring them home with you, or put them around the library. No registration is required for this all-ages activity.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2:30 pm, the public is invited to a live, in-person jazz concert at the library. This month’s concert features the Eric T. Johnson Trio. At 4 pm, you can join the Climate Book Club. This month they will continue discussing “The Ministry for the Future,” a novel by Kim Stanley Robinson. This group is facilitated by Nicola Blake, Sue Hruby, and Amelia Smith. Email the library at wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up, and for a copy of the book.

The library’s Knitting Group meets on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 5 pm. You can help yourself to supplies provided by the library, or bring your own supplies from home. This group is open to adults and teens, and all levels are welcome. No signup is required.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly “Chair Yoga and Meditation” class on Zoom. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up. At 10:30 am, you can join the library for “Storytime with Hannah.” At 3 pm, there will be a virtual reality program for teens and tweens age 10 and up. Play some games using the library’s Oculus VR. No signup is required. From 3 to 5 pm, the weekly Canasta Club meets, and new members are always welcome.

At 6 pm, come to the library’s Quilting Circle — also open to new members.

The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.