Power outage to delay MVRHS on Thursday

A power outage will be delaying classes by two hours for students at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools assistant superintendent John Stevens told The Times a transformer blew out at the high school and Eversource will need to bring another one from off-Island.

“We’ve only been able to restore partial power and heating to the building,” he said.

The two-hour delay should be enough time for Eversource to make the full repairs and keep students from staying in a cold building.

Stevens said the Island’s elementary schools have not been impacted and will have a regular school day.