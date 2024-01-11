Jaws 50th bash pitched for Aquinnah

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the film “Jaws,” a great-grandson of a Universal Pictures co-founder has asked Aquinnah to host a 10-day event in June 2025.

Mike Cochrane, the event planner and descendant of Universal founder Robert Cochrane, detailed potential elements in a letter to Aquinnah reviewed at a select board meeting Wednesday.

The event would run from June 15–25 at the Len Butler Memorial Park by the Gay Head Light, and at the Vanderhoop Homestead site.

According to town administrator Jeffrey Madison, Cochrane also plans to temporarily re-erect an “Amity Island Welcomes You” billboard at the Aquinnah Circle, as seen in the film.

For the celebration, Cochrane is working to secure the Boston Pops Orchestra, “Jaws” score composer and conductor John Williams, and actor Richard Dreyfuss, who played oceanographer Matt Hooper in the film.

“I am in the process of retaining the Boston Pops with John Williams in residency, to perform there…I may also be able to get Richard Dreyfuss…to the island for a few days for this event,” Cochrane wrote.

While officials voiced interest in the event, Madison felt that Aquinnah needed more information before it could commit. Madison and the board agreed that he should ask Cochrane to appear and present further details.

“I don’t, personally, believe that he has provided adequate description, in depth enough to approve this as he has submitted. He has talked about a fee but we haven’t come to an agreement on that,” Madison said.

Madison added that Aquinnah would need to consider the attention the event might attract. “[Cochrane] doing the concert at the Cliffs, with the Boston Pops, would attract a tremendous number of people [from] both on and off Island,” Madison said. “And it would put demands on our police and the roads, not to mention the shops up there and how we might integrate the continued use of the businesses up there.”

As written in the letter, Cochrane would like to set up a VIP section at the Homestead site, where scheduled events would be held during the 10 days. “We are looking at utilizing the Homestead property as the use for the VIP section where people pay additional to access this property for scheduled nights during the ten day access,” it reads. “We would look to set up additional tents and caterers to be able to allow additional guests.”

To break down the temporary setup on June 26, Cochrane wrote that he would like the town to provide options of local companies to employ.

Cochrane would also like to include an event highlighting the work of his great-grandfather, which includes hiring Boris Karloff to play Frankenstein’s monster.

“This has a great potential for being something very memorable for our community,” board chair Tom Murphy said on Wednesday. “It probably would behoove us to talk to an event planner who does these types of things on a large scale, so that we understand all the ramifications of the traffic and service and sanitation issues, and parking,” he added.

“It’s definitely different than anything we’ve seen before, or that has ever been requested,” Madison said of the event.