Tisbury warns of possible coastal flooding, again

Tisbury town officials are asking residents to stay out of the Beach Road and Five Corners area in downtown Vineyard Haven overnight and into tomorrow in anticipation of another coastal storm making its way through the region.

“We are expecting a lot of rain again beginning around midnight tonight through tomorrow, Saturday Jan 13th,” a public notice reads on the town’s website. “Unless it is an emergency, there should be no reason to be risking a drive through here during a high-water event.”

The announcement comes following a storm on Tuesday evening into Wednesday when Five Corners, Water Street and areas of Beach Road experienced significant coastal flooding. The town reported that a dozen or so cars were damaged when trying to drive through the area and needed a tow.

The National Weather Service is predicting wind gusts to reach 55 miles per hour starting early Saturday morning. The service has issued a wind advisory from 1 am until 1 pm Saturday, with sustained Southeast winds up to 35 miles per hour. The service has also issued a coastal flood warning for Dukes Count.

The Steamship Authority is also warning of possible disruptions to their service, especially the Nantucket route, but also on the Vineyard route.