Services Monday for Alexander Friend Newton

Alex Friend Newton, 84, of Oak Bluffs died from natural causes at Falmouth Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, after battling several respiratory illnesses. The Almighty needed Alex more, as he was taken to his eternal home where he can rest in peace and live in spirit with his always and forever, beloved and missed, predeceased family and friends.

Elaine J. Newton, his beloved and cherished bride of almost 50 years (in February), and Alex provided each other with comfort and strength while he passed away, as both of their hearts were nearly breaking. They meant the whole world to each other, loved each other unconditionally, and took very good care of each other and their families.

Alex Friend Newton was born on May 28, 1939, to his late parents, Leon Sydney Newton (d.1984) and Alice (Friend) Newton (d.1942), in Worcester.

Alex was born and raised a true classic, with class; he was a distinguished gentleman, a strong and wise intellectual, diverse, passionate, and sensitive, and sometimes modest or even shy.

To best nurture and foster his intellect, skills, and interests, his parents sent him to the Bancroft School in Worcester. He earned his high school diploma from the Cambridge School of Weston, and his associate’s degree in business at Nichols College.

Alex’s earliest and most special professional career was when he worked at Barnard’s Department Store in Worcester as a manager and store buyer for his father Leon, who was president and owner of the store for 41 years. Alex continued to take care of his father, his mother, and his business, even to this day, with the LSN Foundation, a philanthropy designed for children in need, education, camps, arts, theater, and many doctors and hospitals.

Alex exemplified pride, dignity, and integrity. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in the early ’60s. He cared about the U.S., and would express his hopes and concerns as he kept up with current events.

Alex was a truly great samaritan, and he always wanted to give back and make a difference. He was a 33rd degree Mason (and Shriner); he was a loyal member at the Matthew John Whittall Lodge in Shrewsbury for 54 years. Alex was a lifelong member of the Elks Club and the One Hundreds Club of Massachusetts, the P.A. Club of Oak Bluffs, the Moose Club in Florida, the senior centers, and many more special places.

Alex was dedicated and passionate about clubs, organizations, and fraternities,and sincerely enjoyed and looked forward to volunteering. Alex and Elaine belong to both the Island’s Chabad and the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center; many years ago they belonged to Temple Sinai with their three children, and Temple Emanuel Sinai in Worcester.

Alex looked forward to meeting new people and spending time with his friends. Cribbage was his favorite game; he often had the game on hand, and was ready to play anytime. He was pleased with different puzzles, games, pool tables, toys, good practical jokes, cartoons, and the arts, including music, theater, and museums. He missed being able to play Nintendo Wii games. Alex’s lifelong favorite creature comforts were his computer, phones, and anything tech-related — tangled wires and clickers were everywhere.

Alex always got excited about good food and restaurants, and even remembered restaurants and waitresses from many years back, in various cities and states. Elaine’s meals were his favorite, three times a day and prepped healthy snacks too. She always fed him well, and helped him manage his health and diabetes, and his favorite son was happy baking healthy and delicious desserts for him. Alex entertained different ways to take care of his health from early on, since he was young and delicate (fad diets, lotions everywhere, diabetes maintenance, iced green tea all day, every day … to name just a few ways). Nonetheless, he knew the best care of all came from his wife and children.

Besides Alex providing his family with a beautiful life in Spencer and Worcester, he took them on vacations to New York City and Long Island annually; he was eager to go for college tours wherever they might be; he had some great adventures in Florida with Elaine, and sometimes Sarah when she lived or visited there; he had unforgettable and wonderful family time on Martha’s Vineyard. More recently, he usually couldn’t wait to visit Sarah in Rhode Island; he dreamed of revisiting Chicago, where his mother Alice was born; and Hawaii, where he shopped for cabana sets, and later married Elaine.

Alex Friend Newton is survived by his wife, Elaine J. (Valentzas) Newton; their three children, Alice Constance and her cat Cinnamon, Sarah L. Newton (Rhode Island), and his favorite son, Fred Newton; his favorite sister, Janet (Newton) Weinberg (California); nephews, great-nephews, and many other relatives and friends, such as his dear friend Chris. Alex worked hard and smart for all his family, and always strove to make sure his bride and children were as happy, healthy, and safe as could be.

Hopefully, he will live in a special place in your heart, as we remember him and all the good.

A service will be held on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at noon, with calling hours beginning at 11:30 am, at the Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Temple, 52 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Alex’s name to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Ave., Chicago IL 60614, or a contribution of your choice on Martha’s Vineyard. Cards are welcome, and may be sent to Elaine Newton and family, P.O Box 1234, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.