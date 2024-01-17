Alcohol sales at airport may fund employee housing

To raise money for employee housing, the head of post-screening concessions at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport is planning to sell beer and wine to passengers.

In a meeting last Thursday, the airport commission gave the go-ahead to Kevin Bradley to ask West Tisbury for a license to sell beer and wine.

Bradley runs Blu Water Capital, which controls concessions at the tented area after passenger screening. He hopes to have the concessions change in place by June.

At the meeting, Bradley told the commission that he wants to use all proceeds to acquire affordable housing for concessions employees, as well as for airport employees.

“I’m in the process of acquiring a property for our employees, and I actually opened it up to airport employees as well,” says Bradley.

In the first year of beer and wine sales, Bradley expects that up to $150,000 could be generated. He estimated at the meeting that around 20 percent of passengers would consume one or two alcoholic beverages if offered.

“Easily the largest request we have from passengers who come through is whether or not we can provide beer or wine,” Bradley said.

Bradley plans to limit each customer to two drinks.

“[Alcohol] is a big commodity for the passengers, and … at certain points of the day, it’s really attractive to them,” said airport commissioner Geoffrey Wheeler. “And I don’t think there’s any harm in it, particularly if you’re limiting it to two [drinks].”

Wheeler added that airlines retain the right to deny boarding to any individual.