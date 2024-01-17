Boys swimming continues winning ways

In back-to-back meet days, the Vineyard swim team traveled off-Island to swim against Saint John Paul at the Sandwich pool on Friday afternoon.

The girls score was close throughout the meet, but they did end up losing, 70 to 83.

The Vineyard boys team greatly outnumbered the small SJP team, and won 105 to 30.

“Both teams continued to put out personal best times, and are only getting stronger as the season progresses,” swim Coach Jennifer Passafiume said.

Among the highlights, the boys A team of Emmett Silva, Simon Hammarlund, Ronan Mullin, and Claus Smith placed first with a time of 2:02.75 in the 200 medley.

In the 200-yard freestyle event, Paula Geschke placed first with a time of 2:12.45. For the boys, Kaua DeAssis swam a personal best of 2:12.49 for first.

For the 50 freestyle, Andy Carr swam a personal best 25.30 for first place.

For the 100 fly, DeAssis took on the event for the first time ever, and swam a stunning 1:00.83 for first place, only 2 seconds away from potentially qualifying for the postseason.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Olympia Hall had a strong first-place finish of 1:06.41.

In the 500-yard freestyle, seventh grader Maybeline Brown dropped almost 30 seconds for a new personal best. Both Mullin, at 6:45.04, and Philip Pruciano, at 8:54.15, swam the event for the first time in a high school meet, placing first and second.

The swim team is hosting Nantucket in a home meet on Friday, Jan. 19.