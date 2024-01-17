Hilary Dreyer is new executive director at Camp Jabberwocky

The board of trustees of Camp Jabberwocky announces Hilary Dreyer is the new executive director. A press release for the camp says that Dreyer, who grew up in West Tisbury, “brings to Jabberwocky her positive energy, collaborative approach, and extensive experience with nonprofits on Martha’s Vineyard.”

In the release, Dreyer says she is grateful for the skills she honed during her time working as director of programs and community engagement at the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation. Dreyer also brings her experience at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, beginning as an intern, then managing director, before becoming executive director of that organization. Margaret Hannemann, board of trustees chair, commented in the release: “We are all so thrilled to have Hilary coming on as our new executive director. The enthusiasm, innovation, and structure that she brought to the M.V. Film Festival from its earliest days, guiding it through to a prominent institution for Islanders and summer visitors alike, was game-changing. Bringing along her recent experience of funding with nonprofits at the M.V. Community Foundation is a wonderful plus. We are so excited for what she is bringing to our existing strong team.”

Dreyer says her passion is in creating community and inclusive opportunities, with Camp Jabberwocky holding a special place in her heart.

Dreyer joins director of camp Gabi Cortez, session directors Avis Nora Olsen and Caitlin Lamb, family camp director Liza Gallagher, and property manager Jack Knower.

Camp Jabberwocky is one of the oldest sleepaway camps for people with disabilities in the U.S., and the camp is tuition-free for campers and their families, thanks to donors, volunteers, and businesses.

For more information about Camp Jabberwocky, visit campjabberwocky.org.