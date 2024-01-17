Student magazine receives national recognition 

Seabreezes, a student-run magazine from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has been recognized by the National Council of Teachers of English.

This year, schools in 46 states and five countries nominated 375 student magazines. Magazines from middle school, high school, and higher education were eligible for the 2023 contest.

The Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines (REALM) Award publicly recognizes excellent literary magazines produced by students with the support of their teachers.

REALM is designed to encourage all schools to develop literary magazines that celebrate the art and craft of writing. Schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, Canada, and American schools abroad are eligible to nominate magazines.