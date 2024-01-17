Teddy Bear Suite raised more than $42,000

1 of 4

The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite, the annual holiday fundraiser sponsored by Point B Compass, raised a total of $42,075 in support of the food security programs at the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club (MVBGC) in 2023. According to a press release, last year marked the 13th annual fundraiser to date, bringing the all-time total amount raised to $413,000.

The M.V. Teddy Bear Suite continued to serve as a popular event during Christmas in Edgartown, popping up at the Faraway Martha’s Vineyard Kelley House property for the first time last year. Donations were accepted in person at the M.V. Teddy Bear Suite from Dec. 8 through 10, as well as online at mvteddybearsuite.com.

“We are so grateful for the continued assistance of our clients, friends, and community members who helped us reach another impressive milestone this holiday season in support of the MVBGC. Thank you to the Faraway for providing a beautiful new home for our teddies, and for everyone who visited and donated in support of this great cause. We are humbled that our efforts can make such a meaningful contribution to Island children and families,” stated Wendy Harman in the release. Harman is founder of the Teddy Bear Suite fundraiser, and principal and managing director at Point B Compass.

The mission of the event is to raise awareness and funds for the M.V. Boys and Girls Club food security and safety net programs, including their Beyond the School Bell initiative, which helps to provide nutritious meals and snacks to students after school. The program also provides prepared meals for families to take home and enjoy, as well as provisions from the club’s new Blue Door Pantry, which stays stocked with perishable and nonperishable goods, cleaning products, hygiene products, basic clothing items, and more.

The MVBGC serves an average of 95 students per day during the afterschool program, and provides more than 60,000 prepared meals and snacks each year. According to the press release, they rescue 1,000 pounds of food surplus from local farms, markets, and food purveyors, and redistribute it every week, equalling half a ton in food volume. The club also assists dozens of families each month through the Blue Door Pantry initiative.