West Tisbury: Covid, Parks and Recreation, Howes House trip, and library programs

It’s been a week of storms, of heavy rain and winds that scoured the beaches, and flooded roadways and basements across the Island. Big waves. Branches down. Squishy, muddy walkways. There were a few sunny hours providing respite in between, but mostly it’s been a week of storms.

Of course, I am still tucked up in my bedroom, watching all this through my windows. I’m no longer testing positive, but so, so weary. I need naps after every exertion, no matter how small. Every morning I look around my bedroom and think that, with all this time up here, I should be going through my closet and my books, getting rid of clothes I don’t wear anymore, packing up books to go to the book sale. But I just end up taking another nap instead.

I have read in the news that COVID and other sicknesses are rapidly spreading. So many people I know have it or have had it. Good to know that being vaccinated makes it unlikely to be worse, that I haven’t ended up in the hospital. But it still feels like a long time to be sick, two weeks and counting.

My cousin Hannah had no water at her house one night last week. Bruce Haynes came right out and diagnosed the problem as a dead well pump. He called Island Water Source. Hannah said that Dave came and worked till almost 11:30 that night. Hannah said she felt so cared for. She sends her thanks and accolades to Bruce and Dave for their kindness and professional skill.

I learned that the Rev. Jim Martin, formerly the minister at the West Tisbury Church, died on Dec. 20, with Mary beside him, at their home in Oregon. Many happy memories of Jim and Mary. Jim married Mike and me when we eloped to the West Tisbury Church on New Year’s Day 1985. He kept our secret. Condolences to Mary, and to all who remember Jim.

Lisa Amols, who has served on the parks and recreation committee for longer than I can remember, has decided to retire. If you are interested in running for the position, speak with Town Clerk Tara Whiting-Wells at her office in Town Hall. She is there from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. Her phone number is 508-696-0148.

The Up-Island Council on Aging is planning a trip to the Providence Performing Arts Center to see “Company,” a musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth. The date is Saturday, April 27. Call the Howes House for more information and to sign up, at 508-693-2896.

Special programs at the West Tisbury library include:

Thursday, Jan. 18, a ukulele jam at 4 pm.

Saturday, Jan. 20, Dave Kish will show a jazz documentary and lead a discussion at 3 pm.

Sunday, Jan. 21, Emily Davis will give a leaf art workshop at noon. Sign up at wt_mail@clamsnet.org. Constance Messmer will speak at 2:30 pm, “Realigning With Your Best Self.” The Climate Book Club will meet at 4 pm.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 3:30 pm, a workshop for kids ages 6 and up to make a bouncy ball from scratch. Sign-up is required: wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 4:30 pm, author Scott Chaskey will read from his book, “Soil and Spirit: Cultivation and Kinship in the Web of Life.” The event is sponsored by the M.V. Agricultural Society, Slough Farm, and the WT library. Bunch of Grapes will provide books for purchase and signing.

I came across this quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, whose birthday we celebrated on Jan. 15: “But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.”

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.