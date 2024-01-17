Young at art

1 of 13

Aquinnah resident Claus Smith is a sophomore at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS), and is already quite the seasoned potter. Although Smith took pottery in eighth grade, he dove in more deeply as a freshman. “I took ‘Crafts and Sculpture’ class, and that’s when I really got interested,” Smith said. “My older brother, Clyde, said, ‘You have to take sculpture class as a freshman.’ He really liked the class when he took it in his sophomore and junior year.”

“Crafts and Sculpture” class falls under the umbrella of the high school’s Art, Design, and Technology department, and is taught by Brendan Coogan. “The course is sort of self-directed,” Smith said. “Mr. Coogan teaches you the basics, but throughout the course it’s sort of self-driven and self-taught. But he’s also helped me a lot. He was the one who told me about the Featherstone holiday sale, and suggested I try it.”

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, so they say, and, as mentioned, Coogan also taught Claus’ older brother Clyde. “Clyde was a prolific and talented potter who was a fixture in the crafts room during the four years he was at the high school,” Coogan said. “Claus seems to be following in his brother’s footsteps, both in talent and work ethic, yet simultaneously exploring his own unique style. Claus pushes himself to master the more technical aspects of the medium, and is also always looking for new, creative approaches to his functional pottery. He’s in the crafts room multiple times during the school day, and most days after school. He’s become a role model for many of the underclassmen starting out in crafts, demonstrating what can be accomplished with consistent effort and attention to detail.”

Smith took Coogan’s advice regarding the Featherstone holiday sale, and secured a space to sell his wares. He also took part in the Aquinnah Artisans Fair this year and last. “Last year I put in 10 pieces, and sold eight. This year I had more work to bring, and I did well,” Smith said. ”I like being at the sales. I like talking to people and meeting other artists. I could hand out my cards, and people could ask me questions about my work and my process. It was cool to talk about art.”

Though he’s toyed with sculpture, Smith mainly focuses on creating kitchenware in various colors. “At the high school, we have random glazes,” Smith said. “I do a lot of mixing of glazes, and I’m not always sure what the end result will be, but I’ve figured out a couple combos I like. I write them in my journal, so I remember what I did. Mostly I like making useful things, like mugs, bowls, and cups, so I’ve been focusing on that a lot, trying to perfect my work.”

Though Smith doesn’t have a studio of his own, or pottery equipment in his house, his family members are very supportive and encouraging of his work. “I’ve thought about trying to invest in a kiln and a wheel, but I have a lot of questions. How expensive is it? Where would I put the wheel?” Smith noted. “My family is really supportive, though. My dad helped me get into the Artisans Fair. My parents appreciate that I found something I’m into. I think for them, they just want all their kids to find whatever interests them. My younger brother is in seventh grade at the West Tisbury School, and I’ve been encouraging him to take advantage of the pottery they have there too.”

Smith isn’t sure if pottery will become his full-time profession, but he’s open to whatever the future holds. “A few people have offered me a summer job at their studios. I’d definitely consider that,” he said. “As far as the future, I’m planning on going to college, but I’m not sure for what yet. I’ve been asked if I’m going to become a full-time potter, but I’m not sure about that either. I guess if I saw a great opportunity, and had the supplies I needed for part-time hustle in the summer, I might consider doing that. But I don’t have plans beyond college yet.”

Though Smith doesn’t have a studio space where folks can stop by to see his work, he does have business cards, and is open to taking orders. “When I was working at the shows, sometimes people would say, ‘I would love four of these cups,’ or. ‘I’d love to have a few more of these bowls,’ and they could take my card if I didn’t have enough of what they wanted. I can do commissions too,” he said. “People can reach out and tell me what they’re looking for.”

Whether Smith decides to make pottery his life’s work or not is somewhat irrelevant. Presently, he’s focused, creating solid work, and genuinely enjoying the process. “Making pottery is sort of addicting. It’s so satisfying to drink hot chocolate out of a cup I made, or eat cereal out of the bowl I made from scratch,” he said. “Whenever I’m not doing pottery, I’m thinking about it. It’s interesting because there aren’t many things like that, so for now, I think, it’s important to stick with it.”

To contact Claus Smith and learn more about his work, email him at clausmaple@icloud.com.