Two arrested in Edgartown sting

An investigation involving Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and local police departments resulted in the arrest of an Edgartown couple last week.

Steven Luce and Rosalynn Kent were taken into custody the morning of Jan. 12 after the DEA, assisted by the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force, conducted a controlled delivery of a package containing drugs to their Edgartown residence.

According to police reports, on Jan. 8, Oak Bluffs Police were contacted by Homeland Security officials who informed them that a package shipped from Sweden and destined for Luce’s Edgartown address had been seized by Customs Border Patrol at New York’s JFK airport for containing at least two class E substances.

On Jan. 12, federal and local law enforcement, accompanied by a DEA Task Force Officer disguised in a UPS delivery uniform, hand-delivered the package to Luce at his residence. Luce was placed in handcuffs immediately after.

During a subsequent execution of a search warrant for the residence located at 363 Edgartown-West Tisbury Road, police confiscated 27.7 grams of “a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine,” 39.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a “plastic tote with miscellaneous boxes of prescription medications,” that included over 17,000 pills meant for treating muscle pain, insomnia, erectile dysfunction, and bacterial infections, and a loaded, unlicensed large-capacity firearm.

Luce, 52, has been charged with trafficking (cocaine, 18-36 grams), possession of a large capacity firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class E substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, two counts possession large capacity feeding device, improper storage of a large capacity firearm and possession of ammunition.

Kent, 43, faces charges of conspiracy to violate the drug law and three counts of possession with intent to distribute Class E and C substances.

The two were arraigned Monday. Kent’s bail was set at $200; Luce was held without bail.