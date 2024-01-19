Islanders testify for housing legislation

1 of 2

While local and statewide real estate lobbies have mostly been against legislation that would give towns the option to impose a real estate transfer fee, many realtors on Martha’s Vineyard have been supportive of the levy.

Candace daRosa, an Island realtor, submitted testimony yesterday to the Joint Committee on Housing at the state house in Boston in support of the Healey Administration’s Affordable Homes Act, sweeping legislation that calls for investing more than $4 billion dollars into housing and — likely most controversial — would allow towns to impose a tax on high-end real estate transactions in order to raise revenue for developing affordable housing.

DaRosa said that it’s becoming hard and harder for locals to sustain a living on the Island, with real estate prices and the cost of living getting so high. With a transfer fee, that could help.

“I want consistency of a community,” she told The Times following Thursday’s hearing. “I want the next generation of children to be able to stay here. Because of the cost of living, it’s become exponentially more difficult for that to happen.”

DaRosa was among a dozen or so Islanders that made the trip to Boston on Thursday, where the joint committee took testimony for hours. The hearing began at 11 am and was still going when daRosa and the rest of the contingent had to leave to make the last ferry home to the Vineyard.

Also testifying was Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden, school assistant superintendent John Stevens, and representatives of the coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank.

Among the testimony given on Thursday, the vast majority was in support, with officials from around the state calling for the passage of the bill that would give access to funds needed to develop affordable housing. Aside from the transfer fee, the legislation would give homeowners in cities and towns the ability to build accessory dwelling units — commonly known as in-law apartments — by right. It includes nearly 30 policy changes that Gov. Maura Healey said at Thursday’s hearing would provide better access to affordable homes.

“Everywhere we go, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I hear from families, seniors, recent graduates, workers, and businesses alike that they are being held back by the high cost of housing in our state,” Healey said. “That’s why we’re going big by proposing the most ambitious housing bill in state history. The Affordable Homes Act will make it easier for people of all income levels to find affordable places to live in Massachusetts, create good jobs, and grow our economy.”

But it wasn’t all support on Thursday. The Greater Boston Real Estate Board, like other realtor associations, has pushed against the legislation, specifically the transfer fee option. The board filed testimony saying that the fee would do the opposite of producing more affordable housing, and would instead shift the tax onto tenants and homebuyers and raise housing costs more.

“This tax, which also captures the commercial office sector, adds a new burden to owners,” the board’s testimony reads. “The cost of debt/borrowing remains high, and this is crippling the investment sales market. Unlike a mortgage, a tax cannot be financed and will simply be passed on to the tenant or buyer.”

But daRosa, in her filed testimony, said that the real estate board did not represent her opinion.

She doesn’t think that the 2 percent fee would have an impact on the market. She referenced the 1980s when the Vineyard instituted a transfer fee for the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank, which provides funding for land conservation. She said that legislation went into effect in 1986. In 1987, there were a significant amount of real estate transactions, more so than the years just prior to the Land Bank going into effect. In other words, the fee didn’t make a difference on the market, much like daRosa believes a small fee for a housing bank would have an impact on the market.

More importantly, daRosa says that revenue from the fee could help keep families on the Island. She said it’s becoming harder and harder for locals to sustain a living, which has and will impact summer visitors that are having more difficulty finding someone to maintain their yards, for example, or who can’t get a reservation at their favorite restaurants because the locals have left. That, daRosa believes, will have a bigger impact on the economy of the Vineyard.

She is hardly the only realtor on the Island to support the transfer fee. Prior to town meeting when Island towns voted in support of the creation of the Vineyard housing bank in 2022, some 50 agents signed a letter in support of the housing bank passage, saying that the Island community was in desperate need of stable, attainable year-round housing.

In his testimony, Sheriff Ogden supported the Homes Act, saying that public safety is being impacted by the lack of housing.

“The ramifications of this housing crisis extend way beyond mere inconvenience,” he testified. “It is affecting our ability in law enforcement and public safety to retain qualified personnel, as they struggle to afford living in our community, accessible only by air and sea.

“The time to act is now,” the Sheriff testified. “We cannot afford to stand idly by as Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts grapples with the detrimental and erosive effects of this housing crisis. It is an imperative this committee support the proposed real estate transfer fee legislation, as it holds the key to alleviating the burden of unaffordable housing and ensures the vitality of our precious community. We cannot wait any long to ensure the men and women who protect our communities can afford to live where they work.”