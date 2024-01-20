Rose arrested for alleged salacious videotaping  

Former Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose has been arrested and charged with photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude persons, the Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois announced Saturday.

The DA’s office was unable to confirm where the arrest was made.

The charges are a result of an investigation conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, who had followed up on December reports that Rose was allegedly in possession of video recordings he’d made of an individual performing sexual acts on him. The recordings were allegedly made without the individual’s consent, the DA’s office says.

Rose is set to be arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday and is currently being held without bail.

Rose, 53, who resigned from the Oak Bluffs Fire Department in January 2018 — amid both sexual harassment claims and ambulance billing issues that prompted an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation — had been working as a volunteer with the West Tisbury Fire Department since Feb. 2022.

Last month, he was suspended indefinitely from the West Tisbury Fire Department after an uncontested criminal harassment prevention order against him was granted by an Edgartown District Court judge, to an unnamed individual.