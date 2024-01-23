West Tisbury: Snowdrops, baby lambs, community suppers, and library programs

It’s been another week of storms, rain, and wind. Our one snowstorm covered the ground, leaving a snow-washed landscape before it disappeared. It’s turned cold, too, and the ground feels hard underfoot. Probably not the kind of deep winter freezes we used to have; one could probably penetrate that thinly frozen layer and dig down easily? Not so fast. Our woodpile and kindling pile were both frozen when I went out at midmorning. I had to knock everything apart. Not difficult, just something.

I did find the first snowdrop blooming in my yard on one of my walks around. It’s on the south side of our house, in a bed of ivy that has gotten way out of control. I planted these few snowdrop bulbs probably close to 40 years ago, and they are always the earliest ones to come up and to bloom.

Most of my other snowdrop bulbs came from Hallie Mentzel and Louise Bessire. I planted them in different spots around the yard, and they have spread generously on their own. I think they have survived so well because they come out so early, giving their foliage time to feed the bulbs and die back before Mike starts mowing.

There are two baby lambs at Whiting Farm. Snowdrops and baby lambs are a lovely start to the new year, a reminder that life will persevere, even in the coldest winter.

The West Tisbury Church has begun its winter community suppers. Meals can be picked up or delivered every Wednesday between 4:30 and 5:30 pm. Advance registration is required. Contact Marjorie Peirce at 508-221-0314 or wtcomsuppers@gmail.com to sign up. Marjorie is also looking for volunteers to help with meal preparation and/or pickup and delivery. If you are interested, please let her know. The weekly community suppers will be provided through April.

At the West Tisbury library this week:

Thursday, Jan. 25, 11:30 am. “Winter Wellness: Brighten Up the Darkest Season,” an in-person class with Shanta Gabriel. Sign up at wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or just drop in to join.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 9:30 am. “Moving Stories for Children,” with Clare Page. Dance, games, stories, and creating a dance of your own. The craft table is set up in the children’s room from 10:30 am to 3 pm.

Sunday, Jan. 28, noon to 2 pm, there will be a reception for leaf artist Emily Davis, who has been working with plants for more than 15 years.

Monday, Jan. 29, 5:30 pm, the LGBTQI+ Book Club will meet to discuss this month’s book, “Violets,” by Kyung-Sook Shin. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up and get your copy of the book.

When I mention library programs, I tend to list ones that are out of the ordinary. Take a look at the library’s website or notices in the lobby for the many, varied programs our library provides. There are exercise classes, groups of knitters and quilters, groups who play cards or games, story times and crafts for children, homework help and programs for older kids, dance lessons, movies, discussion groups, and more. You can be busy every day. Free soup and bread lunches during school vacations, free produce and soups always available. Our library is the best.

I am finally feeling better, and able to do more. Still get tired easily, but not as bad as it’s been. Saturday morning I did a few things before a baby elephant, no longer the heavy mother or father, weighted my chest, and I had to take a rest. The following description was in my head, intended to begin this week’s column: “I have vacuumed the house, tidied up a little, cleaned the bathrooms and kitchen. Now I’m upstairs writing my obituary.”

Mike will laugh when he reads this, thinking I am being melodramatic, but if I can’t amuse him anymore, what’s the point of being married all these years?

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.