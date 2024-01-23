‘Wicked Burger’ slated for Edgartown

There’s a new, year-round, no-frills burger restaurant coming to Edgartown.

On Monday, the town’s select board signed off on a common victualler’s license for upcoming eatery Wicked Burger, which is expected to open sometime this spring.

The new spot is owned by the proprietors of the iconic Alchemy restaurant on Edgartown’s Main Street, with the concept being described by chef and co-owner Chris Stam as a “straightforward, delicious, grab-it-on-your-way-to-the-beach restaurant.”

Located at 258 Upper Main Street (the former home of R&B Eatery), Wicked Burger is sandwiched between Al’s Package Store and Larry’s Tackle Shop, making the block ideal for one-stop shopping, Stam says.

“You get your beer, you get your tackle, you get your hamburgers, and you’re ready to go out for a fun time,” the chef said in a call with The Times.

In other news, the select board approved the full-time appointment of Officer Zachary Moreis to the Edgartown Police Department, who was sworn in by the town clerk immediately after.

Moreis has worked with the department over the last several years on a seasonal basis, police chief Bruce McNamee said. Upon his 2022 graduation from the police academy, Moreis was hired as a reserve officer and went on to pass the field officer training officer program “with flying colors.”