Cocaine bust reported in Edgartown

Two individuals were arrested in Edgartown for alleged drug charges last week.

Ryan Camacho, 22, of Edgartown and Bailey Francis, 23, of Oak Bluffs were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at a 13th Street North property in Edgartown for trafficking cocaine.

Police say that nearly 26 grams of cocaine and over $7,000 in cash, believed to be from drug sales, were found at the residence.

According to court records, the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force had been investigating Camacho and Francis who were living at the residence for about a week. Property owner Gabe Grasing said in the police report he was not aware Camacho was selling drugs from the residence, although he knew Camacho had brought drugs to the house.

During a search of the residence, police located a safe containing a clear baggie with a “white powdery substance” inside and a plastic grocery bag with “what appeared to be a powder substance.”

According to the report, the packaging was consistent with how illegal narcotics are packaged. Police later confirmed the substance as cocaine. The cash was found under a sink in a bathroom.

Police say that Camacho originally denied the safe belonged to him, but the report further states that police found this “hard to believe” considering his car keys were attached to the safe key; the car key fob worked on Camacho’s Nissan.

Suspected narcotics and evidence taken by Edgartown Police. Camacho and Bailey were taken to the Dukes County House of Correction, the report states.

This was the second bust on the Island in the month. An Edgartown couple was taken into custody the morning of Jan. 12 after the DEA, assisted by the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force, conducted a controlled delivery of a package containing drugs to their Edgartown residence.