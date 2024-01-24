Up-Island Council on Aging: February 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays.

Mondays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott on Zoom. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

2nd & 4th Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group – providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

4th Monday, PediCare Clinic by appointment is on hiatus through March.

7 pm, Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com

Tuesdays

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga on Zoom. Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904

2–5 pm, Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.

Wednesdays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott on Zoom. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts – come and enjoy getting your body moving!

2nd Tuesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic by appointment. Call 508-477-4502.

3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … soap making, origami, reusable food wraps, gift wrapping, centerpieces, and so much more.

Thursdays

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon – please register by Monday by 12 pm for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.00.

Fridays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott on Zoom. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

1 pm, Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.

Special Events

Off-Island shopping trips are back! First Wednesday of the month. The next one is Feb. 7. Call 508-693-2896 to get the full scoop and sign up. Space is limited.

Tuesdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20, & 27, from 10 – 11am, our new group for all levels … Hooked on Crochet

Wednesday, Feb. 14 12 pm, Soup and Games

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 1:30 pm, the ProCRAFTinators Group will be crafting pin boards

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 11:30 am, come meet our outreach coordinator, Susan Merrill, at the West Tisbury Public Library and learn about the many things we offer our seniors.

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers: Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government monthly Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone Calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Our monthly calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging, or call for the newest updates: 508-693-2896.