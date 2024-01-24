Up-Island Council on Aging: February 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays.
Mondays
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott on Zoom. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 2nd & 4th Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group – providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- 4th Monday, PediCare Clinic by appointment is on hiatus through March.
- 7 pm, Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com
Tuesdays
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga on Zoom. Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904
- 2–5 pm, Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.
Wednesdays
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott on Zoom. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts – come and enjoy getting your body moving!
- 2nd Tuesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic by appointment. Call 508-477-4502.
- 3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … soap making, origami, reusable food wraps, gift wrapping, centerpieces, and so much more.
Thursdays
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon – please register by Monday by 12 pm for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.00.
Fridays
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott on Zoom. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 1 pm, Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.
Special Events
- Off-Island shopping trips are back! First Wednesday of the month. The next one is Feb. 7. Call 508-693-2896 to get the full scoop and sign up. Space is limited.
- Tuesdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20, & 27, from 10 – 11am, our new group for all levels … Hooked on Crochet
- Wednesday, Feb. 14 12 pm, Soup and Games
- Wednesday, Feb. 21, 1:30 pm, the ProCRAFTinators Group will be crafting pin boards
- Wednesday, Feb. 28, 11:30 am, come meet our outreach coordinator, Susan Merrill, at the West Tisbury Public Library and learn about the many things we offer our seniors.
The Up-Island Council on Aging offers: Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government monthly Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone Calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!
Our monthly calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging, or call for the newest updates: 508-693-2896.