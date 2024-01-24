Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: February 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Daily

Coffee & Tea, 9 am – 3 pm. Bring along a friend!

Tuesdays

Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, Feb. 6, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Pet-icare with Darci, 10 am, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

Bowling Club at Barn, Bowl & Bistro. For Oak Bluffs seniors, 11:15 am – 1:30 pm.

Please call Rose to sign-up by Thursday prior to the following Tuesday program.

Crocheting with a Cop, 2 – 3 pm, with Oak Bluffs Police Department officer Savannah Barnes

Wednesdays

Bingo! Feb. 7, 21, 28, from 1 – 3 pm, celebrating our 32nd year of Bingo!

Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop, Feb. 7, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!

Valentine’s Meet and Greet! 1 – 3:00 pm. Sweets and refreshments will be served. Come to meet new friends. Bring along a friend too! Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for more information.

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Department Head, Feb. 21, 10 am, come meet Oak Bluffs Town Clerk Colleen Morris and her staff. They will provide information regarding voting for all the 2024 elections!

Thursdays

Winter Wonderland Luncheons for February! Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department – 12 pm on Feb. 8 and Feb. 22. Please contact Rose for additional information and to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Fridays

Game Day, 11:30 am – 3 pm. Mah Jong, Scrabble, table games.

Coloring Get Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to color and meet new friends!

Outreach Services

Our new assistant administrator/outreach coordinator, Ann Raymond, is here to assist you and family members with any outreach need. Ann is here Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm. Please contact Ann at 508-693-4509, ext. 4.

We offer year-round assistance with Applications and Forms Preparation, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Insurance Assistance, Lifeline, Monthly Social Security Video Display Program, SNAP, and Telephone Reassurance Calls.

Ride the VTA Free! This program began Nov. 24, 2023, and will run until March 31, 2024. Just hop on and ride! This is thanks to a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

We are closed on Monday, Feb. 19, in observance of President’s Day. Happy Valentine’s Day, Happy February!

In case of inclement weather, the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging follows local school closings.

All programs are subject to change.

Team work makes the dream work!