Red Arrow Road project breaks ground

Developers broke ground this week on the Red Arrow Community Housing project, which will become six new structures on 3.17 acres in West Tisbury.

On Tuesday, South Mountain Company, Island Housing Trust, and Habitat for Humanity representatives gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

The project is estimated to be completed by December of 2025.

Founder and president emeritus of South Mountain Company John Abrams said he looks forward to the future. “We’ll be here in about 12 months cutting ribbons,” he said.

CEO and co-owner of South Mountain Deirdre Bohan said she was also excited. “It’s going to be so great to drive up this road in December and see four families in a neighborhood that didn’t exist before.”

South Mountain Company will designate two, two-bedroom houses for workforce housing with a 140 percent area median income (AMI) restriction; one 797-square-foot, two-bedroom house will be designated for a Habitat for Humanity recipient to own; and plans call for a slightly larger home — at 1,296-square-feet with four bedrooms — to be designated under restriction for year-round residency for a West Tisbury resident. The Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the plans in the fall of 2022.

South Mountain bookkeeper and IT coordinator Mia Esparini will be one of the workforce residents. “[My family and I] are all very lucky,” she said at Tuesday’s groundbreaking.

The site will consist of shared storage and a solar parking structure equipped with electric vehicle charging stations. Through the transaction, Island Housing Trust will ultimately become owners of the property.