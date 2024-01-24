Tisbury Council on Aging: February 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

We offer free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate all day every day! The center is open from 8 am until 4 pm on Monday through Friday. Love is like an ocean, deep and always in motion.

Weekly Activities

Monday

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing. Come learn a new routine to your favorite country, funk, or soul song. Scientists have found that dance helps with memory…who knew!

11:30 am, Bowl and Barn for bowling/lunch

1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-774-8618

Tuesday

10 – 11 am, Functional Fitness with Catie Blake. All levels welcome. It is a combination of strength, flexibility, stability, and cardio. We provide all the equipment. You provide the determination.

3 – 4 pm, Discussion of T. S. Elliot’s “Quartets” with Stephen Powers

Wednesday

9 am – 11 am, Play Reading, with discussion. A new play is chosen weekly.

1 – 3 pm, Ukulele with Martha Child

3 – 4 pm, Meditation Yoga with Stephen Powers

Thursday

10 – 11 am, Functional Fitness with Catie Blake. Balance, core, joint mobility, and a few laughs. We supply your favorite tunes.

12 – 1 pm, Lunch. Come enjoy a great meal with friends. Please sign up on Monday.

Friday

10 am – 11 am, Yoga with Kat. Chair yoga, including strength and flexibility, in our spacious room.

1 – 4 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements