Tisbury Council on Aging: February 2024

Tisbury Senior Center on Pine Tree Road. — Mae Deary

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging

We offer free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate all day every day! The center is open from 8 am until 4 pm on Monday through Friday. Love is like an ocean, deep and always in motion.

Weekly Activities 

Monday

  • 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing. Come learn a new routine to your favorite country, funk, or soul song. Scientists have found that dance helps with memory…who knew!
  • 11:30 am, Bowl and Barn for bowling/lunch
  • 1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters
  • Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-774-8618

Tuesday 

  • 10 – 11 am, Functional Fitness with Catie Blake. All levels welcome. It is a combination of strength, flexibility, stability, and cardio. We provide all the equipment. You provide the determination.
  • 3 – 4 pm, Discussion of T. S. Elliot’s “Quartets” with Stephen Powers

Wednesday 

  • 9 am – 11 am, Play Reading, with discussion. A new play is chosen weekly.
  • 1 – 3 pm, Ukulele with Martha Child
  • 3 – 4 pm, Meditation Yoga with Stephen Powers

Thursday 

  • 10 – 11 am, Functional Fitness with Catie Blake. Balance, core, joint mobility, and a few laughs. We supply your favorite tunes.
  • 12 – 1 pm, Lunch. Come enjoy a great meal with friends. Please sign up on Monday.

Friday

  • 10 am – 11 am, Yoga with Kat. Chair yoga, including strength and flexibility, in our spacious room.
  • 1 – 4 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

  • Check us out on Facebook, facebook.com/TisburyCOA, or the Tisbury Town website, tisburyma.gov/council-aging.
  • The center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day.
  • Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate any medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.
  • Please call 508-696-4205 for information on tax preparation, fuel assistance, legal help, home modification pilot program, shopping assistance, and more.

 

