Tisbury Council on Aging: February 2024

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
We offer free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate all day every day! The center is open from 8 am until 4 pm on Monday through Friday. Love is like an ocean, deep and always in motion.
Weekly Activities
Monday
- 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing. Come learn a new routine to your favorite country, funk, or soul song. Scientists have found that dance helps with memory…who knew!
- 11:30 am, Bowl and Barn for bowling/lunch
- 1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters
- Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-774-8618
Tuesday
- 10 – 11 am, Functional Fitness with Catie Blake. All levels welcome. It is a combination of strength, flexibility, stability, and cardio. We provide all the equipment. You provide the determination.
- 3 – 4 pm, Discussion of T. S. Elliot’s “Quartets” with Stephen Powers
Wednesday
- 9 am – 11 am, Play Reading, with discussion. A new play is chosen weekly.
- 1 – 3 pm, Ukulele with Martha Child
- 3 – 4 pm, Meditation Yoga with Stephen Powers
Thursday
- 10 – 11 am, Functional Fitness with Catie Blake. Balance, core, joint mobility, and a few laughs. We supply your favorite tunes.
- 12 – 1 pm, Lunch. Come enjoy a great meal with friends. Please sign up on Monday.
Friday
- 10 am – 11 am, Yoga with Kat. Chair yoga, including strength and flexibility, in our spacious room.
- 1 – 4 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen
Announcements
- Check us out on Facebook, facebook.com/TisburyCOA, or the Tisbury Town website, tisburyma.gov/council-aging.
- The center will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day.
- Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate any medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.
- Please call 508-696-4205 for information on tax preparation, fuel assistance, legal help, home modification pilot program, shopping assistance, and more.