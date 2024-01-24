Upcoming activities at the West Tisbury library

Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom on Friday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 pm. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up. Then at 10:30 am, join Music with Maryse, a weekly child-centered music time with Maryse Smith. Instruments are provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. No sign up required.

At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead her online Balance Class on Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Moving Stories storytime with Clare Page takes place on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 9:30 am. Listen, imagine, create, and move at the library. Class begins with a creative dance warm up, preparing bodies and imaginations. The group will read a book together, collect their observations, play a game or two and then finally create a dance together. At 10:30 am, Jesse Keller Jason will lead Adult Community Dance Class. All levels are welcome and no sign up is required. From 10:30 am to 3 pm, visit the family craft table in the children’s room.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 12 to 2 pm, come to an artists’ reception featuring Emily Davis.

Switch Games in the young adult room takes place on Monday, Jan. 29, at 3 pm. This program is for ages 8-plus. At 5:30 pm, join the LGBTQI+ Book Club. This month’s book will be “Violets” by Kyung-Sook Shin. Email the library at wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up and get a copy of the book.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 5 pm brings an opportunity to join the library’s Knitting Group. Enjoy a relaxing hour of creativity and conversation. Help yourself to supplies provided by the library or bring your own supplies from home or another project you are working on. The group is open to adults and teens, and all levels are welcome. No sign up is required.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly leads a Chair Yoga and Meditation Class on Zoom. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up. At 10:30 am, the little ones can enjoy storytime with Hannah. From 3 to 5 pm, join the weekly Canasta Club, a weekly group playing canasta. New members are always welcome, and anybody who knows the game or wants to learn can come. At 6 pm, come to the library’s Quilting Circle. This group is always open to new members.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 2 pm, the West Tisbury library hosts a reception to celebrate “LOVE,” a group art show on display in the community room throughout the month of February. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. The prompt was love for this group of artists: Julie Brand, Susan Larsen, Lisa Magnorelli, Dave Miller, Craig Minor, Hillary Noyes-Keene, Elizabeth Packer, Lina Racaneillo, Bernica Wilcox, and more.

For the full schedule of activities and programs at the West Tisbury library, visit westtisburylibrary.org/publiclibrary/calendar.