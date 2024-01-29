Dead right whale washes ashore in Edgartown 

1 of 2

Updated

A North Atlantic right whale was found washed ashore in Edgartown on Monday.

The whale was located at Cow Bay, partially submerged in the shallow water.

A team from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) was on the scene securing the whale while a plan was being developed. One confirmed for The Times that the animal was a right whale.

“We’re aware of the current situation in Edgartown, MA,” IFAW spokesperson Aaron Teitelbaum. “Experts have been called in by NOAA and are now on-site.”

It is uncertain at this time what caused the whale’s death. According to NOAA Fisheries, the leading cause of death among right whales are from fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes.

North Atlantic right whales are a critically endangered species with only approximately 350 individuals left and the population seemingly in decline. According to NOAA Fisheries, there are less than 70 breeding females estimated left in the wild.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, director of the Center for Coastal Studies right whale ecology program in Provincetown, said right whales are close to extinction and the necropsy will tell more about the situation.

“The loss of any right whale is a terrible blow to the effort to try to recover the animals,” he said, adding that it would be even worse if the whale turned out to be a female because they “drive the system.”

“Every loss is a disaster,” he said.

This isn’t the first time a right whale has been found dead around Martha’s Vineyard. Two dead whales washed ashore on the Vineyard in 2017, and the floating carcass of a right whale was found off Chappaquiddick in 2018.

This is a developing story.