Handing over the keys

To the Editor:

It is great to have an on Island full service locksmith. I was so happy to have Bill Burke take over my business to provide a necessary service.

Bill Burke the new owner of Lighthouse Locksmiths, Inc is now a member of ALOA, Association Locksmiths of America, a professional Security organization.

He has completed the ALOA-FOL program, a 6 day training program in Dallas, TX. It’s an intensive program covering all aspects of locksmithing from rekeying locks to setting up master key systems.

And now Lighthouse Locksmiths, Inc has the ability to service and set up SFIC systems, Small Format Interchangeable Cores.

The company phone number is 774-563-9280.

James Klingensmith

West Tisbury