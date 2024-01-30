Food & Wine fest announce summer dates

The Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival announced it will return in the summer for four days from June 6 to June 9.

The festival includes seafood and farm fresh ingredients and attracts epicureans from across the country. Details of tastings, seminars, chef demonstrations, and exclusive private dinners will be announced at a later date.

For 2024, the event will move to the start of the summer and greatly expand its programming to allow for more chefs and restaurants to participate.

“Last year was a giant success for the festival and the island,” said Adam Epstein, founder of the Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation, in a press release. “This was our first Food and Wine since 2019, and the Island welcomed us back with open arms. Now we want to do more to showcase all that the culinary communities of Martha’s Vineyard and New England have to offer. Together, this unique mashup will make this an island wide celebration of the culinary arts the only Food & Wine Festival to attend on the Eastern Seaboard.”

The festival is a partnership between Beach Road Weekend producers Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation, Innovation Arts & Entertainment, and a21.

Interested parties can sign up to be the first to purchase tickets at MVFoodandWine.com.