Court Report: Jan. 5 – 29, 2024

Jan. 5

Roger V. Goncalves, Edgartown; 19, breaking and entering a vehicle/boat during daytime for felony, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 8

Bruce J. Smith, Vineyard Haven; 40, assault and battery, assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 12

Mateus Silva, Edgartown; 46, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Valdenir A. Dlima, Oak Bluffs; 45, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $200 court costs.

Bruno R. Da Silva, Edgartown; 21, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Deraldo L. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; 47, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Herlaneo DeOliveira, West Tisbury; 59, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, first offense of using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Jan. 18

Daiyuonte R. Reed, Oak Bluffs; 31, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

Salli Hart, Vineyard Haven; 59, no inspection/sticker, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, possessing open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 19

Vinicius R. Depaula, Vineyard Haven; 32, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unsecured/uncovered load: case closed.

Paulo V. Marques, Edgartown; 31, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

Travis J. Vieira, Edgartown; 23, unarmed burglary and assault: case closed.

Travis J. Vieira, Edgartown; 23, breaking and entering building during nighttime for felony, assault and battery, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official, violating abuse prevention order, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to detention hearing.

Jan. 22

Savio D. Menegazzo, Edgartown; 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, unregistered motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, failing to stop/yield, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Megan R. Donovan, Edgartown; 24, assault and battery, assault and battery on a person at least 60 years old or disabled: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 26

Lucas M. Dasilva, Oak Bluffs; 25, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, speeding: arraigned.

Joao B. Docarmo, West Tisbury; 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Rodrigo Daghetti, Vineyard Haven; 37, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 29

Sean S. Steves, Edgartown; 61, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sean S. Steves, Edgartown; 61, assault and battery on a person 60 years or older or with a disability, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sean S. Steves, Edgartown; 61, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: Case closed.

Jefrey B. Dubard, Boston; 50, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by Feb. 26.

James M. Henderick, Allston; 78, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Derek Cervone, Aquinnah; 38, failing to stop/yield, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Gregory F. Belcher, Edgartown; 47, abandoning motor vehicle, continued to pretrial hearing.

Paige N. McLaughlin, Vineyard Haven; 29, trespassing, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jackson G. Wojnowski, Vineyard Haven; 21, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.