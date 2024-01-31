Films, lawns, and live music at the West Tisbury library

On Saturday, Feb. 10, at 3 pm, the West Tisbury library hosts a presentation about Vineyard Lawns with Sam Look, executive director of the Vineyard Conservation Society. She will go over the basics of having a lawn that’s safe for children, pets, and ponds. This event is free and open to the public. And, in addition to the presentation, you can visit the Vineyard Conservation Society’s “Vineyard Lawns” display in the lower level of the library throughout the month of February.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2:30 pm, everyone is invited to a live, in-person jazz concert at the library. The musical event features vocalist Darby Patterson with the Jeremy Berlin Trio — Jeremy Berlin on piano, Eric Johnson on acoustic bass, and Taurus Biskis on drums.

Thank you to the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and the West Tisbury Library Foundation for their generous support of music programming. This event is free and open to the public.

The library is running a second screening of 2022 Vision Fellow Matt Taylor’s films about Island farmers on Thursday, Feb. 15, beginning at 4 pm. Farmers featured include David Flanders, Allen Healy, Ozzie Fischer, Simon Athearn, Bob Woodruff, Deborah Silva, Danny Bryant, Dan Athearn, Eleanor Neubert, and Mason and Arnie Fischer. Free popcorn and movie snacks will be provided, and a community potluck at the Ag Hall will follow.