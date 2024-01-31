Right whale towed from Cow Bay

The dead North Atlantic right whale that washed ashore on the Island earlier this week has been moved from Cow Bay to allow researchers to perform a necropsy.

It’s so far unclear where the body of the juvenile female was taken, but officials with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration say they needed more space to perform their work.

A preliminary investigation indicates that entanglement in rope is a potential cause of death of the young whale. Entanglements and ship strikes are the leading causes of right whale deaths.

Andrea Gomez, NOAA Fisheries communications specialist, told The Times the necropsy likely wouldn’t happen until Thursday.

Personnel from NOAA, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head’s (Aquinnah) Natural Resources Department and more were present on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in a day-long effort to move the animal from the beach.

The effort to tug the whale away by boat hit its snags along the way. To begin, an IFAW team shoveled the sand around the whale and hauled the tail of the heavy animal — estimated to be between 20,000 and 25,000 pounds — to a better position for towing. IFAW members also documented their findings.

Around 1:30, according to IFAW marine mammal rescue director Brian Sharpe, the line might have gotten tangled with a winter mooring stick when the line became slack. Additionally, the tugboat may have been “wrapped in the tow ropes.”

“[We’re] trying to figure that out right now, figure out other options,” Sharpe said at the time. “As we kind of diagnose that, we’re going to be in a bit of a holding pattern until we figure out how to proceed.”

A diver arrived on the scene about an hour later to fix the issue and the second attempt at nearly 4 pm — with the sun going down — proved fruitful. The whale pushed up sand while its body slowly submerged into the Atlantic as it was dragged away by the tugboat. With a Massachusetts Environmental Police escort, the carcass was taken away from the Island.

IFAW stranding coordinator Misty Niemeyer said it’s always a challenge to move a whale from the beach safely due to the size and weight of the animal. “It takes some time, but we had a lot of things in place and contingencies planned,” she said.

Niemeyer said it’s always tough to see another dead animal. “Particularly for [right whales] because it’s a critically endangered species and every dead animal means that it’s harder for that species to recover and survive,” Niemeyer said.

Andrew Jacobs from the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe Natural Resources Department said the whale removal was an “incredible collaborative effort.”

“There’s so many people who are involved in making this happen,” he said. “Certainly some pitfalls along the way and some difficulties, but nothing that this group couldn’t overcome.”

Throughout the day, curious Islanders came to take a gander at the large animal. One of the visitors, Nicole Holland, said she had never seen a beached whale before — let alone a rare species like the North Atlantic right whale. She said that she was sad the whale died but saw it as an educational opportunity for her son, Westin. Westin has been learning about right whales at the Oak Bluffs School, and he got a lesson about the right whale from an IFAW team member Wednesday afternoon.