Feds open comment period for Beacon Wind

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the public comment period is now open for the Beacon Wind project, an offshore wind farm that is expected to have up to 155 turbines.

The draft environmental assessment analyzes possible impacts of the proposed site.

Beacon Wind is planned for a lease area 20 miles south of Nantucket, next to Vineyard Wind.

The project is jointly owned by Equinor, a Norwegian petroleum company, and BP, a British oil and gas company.

The developers say the project is expected to power millions of homes in the Northeast with the first phase providing 1,230 megawatts of power to New York; a second phase will connect to the grid along the east coast from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

The environmental assessment is scheduled to be posted on the Federal Register on Friday and the public comment period ends on Monday, March 4, at 11:59 pm.

Two virtual meetings will be held by BOEM during the comment period, one on Friday, Feb. 23, at 1 pm and the other at Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 5 pm.

Comments can be submitted online or by mail. Online comments can be made here. Written comments can be sent to the following address: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Office of Renewable Energy Programs, 45600 Woodland Road, Mail Stop VAM-OREP, Sterling, VA 20166.

Construction is anticipated to start after 2025.