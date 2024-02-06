Ag Fair poster contest open

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society has announced the opening of its poster contest for the 162nd Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair.

Participants should design a poster that captures the heart of the big, annual event. Submissions are due Friday, March 29th.

This competition is open to all: students, nonprofessional artists, and professional artists.

The winner of the 2024 poster contest will receive a $200 cash prize, a 4-day pass to the fair, and “eternal glory,” fair organizers say in a release.

The poster image must contain the event name and fair dates: 162nd Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Fair, August 15, 16, 17 & 18, 2024. Original artwork must be submitted. No digital submissions accepted.

Entries must be submitted in person, by mail or by another carrier and received by Friday, March 29.

By Mail: MVAS, PO Box 73, West Tisbury, MA 02575

By UPS or FedEx: MVAS, 35 Panhandle Road, West Tisbury, MA 02575

In person: MV Agricultural Hall, 35 Panhandle Road, West Tisbury, MA 02575

Call 508-693-9549 or email programs@mvagsoc.org with any questions.