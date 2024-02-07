West Tisbury: Leading up to presidential primary

The past week has been one gray day after another. A shaft of sunlight may come through by mid-afternoon, but I can’t remember waking up to a blue sky with sunshine pouring through the bedroom windows. It’s been seasonably cold, too, with frost coating the ground and roofs.

We have a new registrar of voters in town. Jonathan Klaren was sworn in last Wednesday by Tara Whiting-Wells, joining Bernice Kirby and me as registrars. We are looking forward to a busy month leading up to the March 5 presidential primary. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Feb. 24, which is also the day that early voting will begin. Tara will be at the Public Safety Building from 9 am to 5 pm on the 24th, then 8 to 11 am the week beginning Feb. 26 for early voting. The polls will open on Primary Day at 7 am, and close at 8 pm. If you prefer to vote by mail, the application form should have come in your mailbox last week. Call Tara for more information at 508-696-0148.

It was bittersweet to welcome Jonathan to our board. He was appointed to fill the seat left by Tony Rezendes, who had served in that position since 1970. Tara said, “Tony had been a registrar all of my life.” He served well, and is remembered with great affection and gratitude.

I have other Rezendes family news to share. Megan Rezendes, granddaughter of Doreen and the late, aforementioned Tony, turned 7 years old last week. She and twin friends Ashley and Alex Abrahamsen, who turned 8, celebrated their birthdays together at a special high tea in their honor. First and second grade girls from the West Tisbury School attended, along with several relatives and friends. There were beautiful china teacups, cucumber sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, cupcakes and other sweets, and fruit in an artfully carved watermelon-shell teapot. It was an afternoon everyone will remember forever.

Megan’s parents are Dana and Lori Rezendes. Her maternal grandmother, Lorraine Kieras, also attended, as did the twin’s grandmother, Nancy Ross. Alex and Ashley’s parents are Eric and Brenna Abrahamsen. Brenna served admirably as high tea hostess, giving everyone a lesson in the nicest manners and customs.

Sue Silk, a member of the West Tisbury improving government task force, would like to remind volunteers on town boards, committees, and commissions to respond to a survey the task force sent out. Please call Sue with any questions; 508-696-1835.

The Martha’s Vineyard Democrats will hold their monthly Zoom meeting this Saturday, Feb. 10, at 9:30 am. Guests attending will be candidates for Cape and Islands Senate District State Party Committee. Robin Hubbard of Orleans is running unopposed. Jeremy Comeau from Provincetown and Owen Fletcher from Barnstable are competing for a position.

At the library this week:

Thursday, Feb. 8, 10:30 am, Portuguese storytime and songs; at 3 pm, “Radio Games with Perry Dripps” for fourth- to sixth-graders.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 3 pm, Sam Look will speak about “Vineyard Lawns.”

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 pm, “Second Sunday Jazz Concert.”

Monday, Feb. 12, 7 pm, “Writers Read.” on Zoom and in person. Please email Niki Patton at gaia1muse@gmail.com to sign up.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, noon to 2:30 pm, Pal-entine’s Day for kids: nail salon, hair tinsel, cupcake decorating, and a movie at 1:30. Come off the bus from your half-day at school.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 4 pm, the Climate Book Club will meet to discuss “Not the End of the World — How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet,” by Hannah Ritchie. You can pick up your copy of the book at the library.

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library are holding a special book sale in honor of Black History Month. Books will be on a cart inside the library. Hardcovers are $3; paperbacks are $1; and children’s books are separately marked. Cash only, please.

There are a couple of big events coming up in town this spring. I am mentioning them to you now so you can mark your calendars and plan ahead.

One is a tree-planting event on Saturday, April 27, to plant trees in the historic district. Tree warden and West Tisbury tree advisory commission member Jeremiah Brown is looking for volunteers.

The second is the Town Visioning weekend, which will begin with a potluck dinner on Friday evening, April 26, and continue with a daylong schedule of discussions and small breakout groups all day Saturday. Jane Rossi is planning the weekend’s events. She envisions “an opportunity for everyone to discuss things in a collaborative way and get to know each other.” More information to follow.

Next Wednesday is Valentine’s Day, and I am madly in love with a young fellow I just met. He is a 3-month-old English spaniel named Bingley. He has black and white curls, and an undocked tail that wags like crazy. He belongs to my friend, Julia Humphreys. Julia lets me pet him and love him. After all, a puppy can’t have too much love. Thankfully, my husband doesn’t mind either. I think Mike is as smitten as I am.

Happy Valentine’s Day, my dearest town.