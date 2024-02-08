Island schools undergoing equity audit

The Island’s public school system is undergoing an internal equity audit to be conducted by teams of teachers and parents in partnership with a national educational nonprofit called Mid Atlantic Equity Consortium (MAEC).

Edgartown School principal Shelley Einbinder publicized the audit on Feb. 8 in a letter to the Edgartown School community.

The purpose of the equity audit — which will be conducted through surveys going out to parents in schools across the Island — is to review the fairness of an institution’s policies, programs, and practices as they relate to students or staff relative to their race, ethnicity, gender, national origin, and several other socio-culturally significant factors.

“The audit,” according to Einbinder, “will compel us to take a hard look at our existing policies, programs, and practices, including school choice, discipline, and curriculum to ensure that they are equitable, and address the needs of the full range of learners in our classrooms.”

Einbinder’s letter comes in the wake of dozens of parents voicing their frustrations over the school failing to meet students’ needs — with some suggesting that a lot of resources are going to high needs students — as well as a lack of communication and transparency from administration. And it comes as the school’s English learning population has doubled over the last decade.

Superintendent Richie Smith, reached following the audit announcement, said that the idea is to collect data to make informed decisions as the school adapts to a changing school population.

“Part of what we need to do, the world has changed since COVID,” Smith said. “Demographics are changing.”

He said that the survey will help the schools understand where they may be excelling and where they may need to do better. He said that his administration has heard the concerns of Edgartown parents voiced recently, and while they want to address those concerns, he said he wants to make adjustments the right way, even if that means it will take some time.

“The parents’ concerns echo our own staff’s concerns,” Smith said. “We need to respond to what parents are saying. We’re not just sitting by and looking at these changes. But our job is to respond in responsive ways.”

“We need to have the data to back it up,” Smith said, “rather than anecdotal evidence.”

Former Island educator Marge Harris is also involved in implementing the audit. She said the idea grew out of a desire to look at equity in the schools following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. She said that funding for the program comes through a federal grant, and she’s excited for what the results might show.

“I don’t know what the data will show, but it’ll show what we are doing right and where we could improve,” Harris said. “If we can get any better, that’s great.”

Work on the Vineyard as part of the audit is expected to wrap up at the end of February before being sent to MAEC officials to compile the research.

Principal Einbinder also highlighted successful efforts of Edgartown School faculty and staff.

“There is so much to celebrate in the Edgartown School Community!” she wrote. “Let us not lose sight of the fact that our teachers and support staff are working closely together on a daily basis, through professional learning communities and with added professional development to better support every child in their classroom.”

Einbinder added that over 80 of the school’s sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students achieved high honor roll and honor roll status in the second quarter, and will be celebrated in an upcoming honor roll breakfast.

Sam Houghton contributed to this report.