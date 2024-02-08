Swim team qualifies for sectional and state tournaments

A number of swimmers from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School team will be competing in the sectional and state tournament after a successful Last Chance Meet held on Martha’s Vineyard this past Friday.

The meet was created to provide swimmers with a final chance to qualify for the upcoming South Sectional Championships, which will be held this weekend at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and the Division 2 state tournament the following week, taking place at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

At the Last Chance Meet, the boys 400-yard freestyle relay qualified for both sectional and state championships with a qualifying time of 3:38.45.

The team has also qualified for two other relays at sectionals: the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard free relay. Swimming in the relays will be Kaua DeAssis, Simon Hammarlund, Andy Carr, Emmett Silva, Ronan Mullin, Claus Smith, and relay alternate Grady Stalgren.

Individual events for the girls will be Olympia Hall in the 100-yard freestyle and Paula Geschke, who has qualified for the 200 IM, 100 fly, 500 free, and 100 backstroke. Individual events for the boys are Kaua DeAssis in the 50 free and 100 free, and Ronan Mullin in the 100 fly.

Earlier in the week, during a meet at Durfee High School on Jan. 30, swimmers Ronan Mullin qualified for the D2 State Championship, and Kaua DeAssis qualified for the South Sectional Championship in the 100 yard butterfly.