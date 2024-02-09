Chilmark seeks Republican for registrar board

Chilmark is looking to fill an open Republican position on its Board of Registrars since Judy Mayhew stepped down after serving on the board for 36 years.

Town administrator Tim Carroll has asked a select board member to cosign a letter that he plans to mail to each of the town’s 39 registered republicans, asking them to fill the open position.

“We haven’t been able to find another registrar,” Carroll said at a select board meeting on Tuesday. “The state has been pushing us, and we needed another registrar.”

Carroll added that the town has consulted its legal counsel, spoken to the state, and published multiple advertisements for the position.

“There’s no Republicans in Chilmark,” joked select board chair Bill Rossi, after Carroll introduced the matter.

Registrar is a volunteer position, and Massachusetts requires that each town and city have a board.

Carroll said that the state does not allow a registrar candidate to hold regional office; this disqualified an individual previously interested in serving.

Chilmark town clerk Jennifer Christy says that the position is not required to be filled by the upcoming national elections.

“Every city and town must have a board of registrars or election commission,” a booklet from the secretary of the commonwealth states, “whose responsibilities include registering voters, making local listings of residents, certifying nomination papers and petition, processing absent voter applications, and administering election recounts.”

The registrar board is to be made of the town clerk and three other members appointed by the select board. If no list of candidates for the board is offered by the town committees of the two leading political parties, the select board then seeks out interested individuals. Christy is not aware of any existing town Republican committee.

New board members are appointed in February or March for three-year terms.