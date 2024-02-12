Winter storm expected to impact Island

Updated

Federal meteorologists are forecasting a nor’easter to hit the Vineyard starting tomorrow morning, bringing strong winds and anywhere between 2 and 8 inches of snow.

Andy Nash, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Norton office, said the peak of the storm is forecasted to hit around midday or mid-afternoon on Tuesday with gusts over 50 mph. The winds are expected to drop at night to between 17 mph to 24 mph with gusts up to 36 mph.

The high wind warning is in effect from 7 am to 10 pm while the coastal flood warning is from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Nash said to expect around two to three inches of snow. Rain is expected to be mixed with the snowfall at the start of the storm. With temperatures “just above freezing,” the snow may melt upon contact with the ground or turn into slush.

“It’s going to be a wet snow,” he said, adding that wet snow accumulates less than drier snow.

However, there is some uncertainty in the snow forecast since it is dependent on the storm’s direction, intensity, and air conditions, which could change. Nash said the Vineyard is forecasted to have a 40 percent chance of getting six inches of snow and a 20 to 30 percent chance of accumulating over eight inches of snow.

The Steamship Authority also issued an online warning to travelers that cancellations are possible for the route between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard, although they are more likely on the route between Hyannis and Nantucket.

The authority is waiving trip change and cancellation fees on Tuesday due to the storm. To change or modify a reservation, visit the Steamship Authority website, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.

Power outages are also a possibility with the high winds.

“The number one cause of power outages is heavy limbs and trees being brought down on electrical equipment, which is possible with the snow and wind in the forecast,” Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told The Times. “Those downed trees can also block roads that can slow our progress.”

Ress said if people see downed lines they should stay away from them and call 911. Ress also said people should report downed lines to Eversource.

Eversource is also sending over additional crew to the Island in preparation for the storm.

The energy company also has a pre-storm preparations page, which recommends stocking up on non-perishables and keeping devices like cell phones and medical devices charged beforehand, among other tips.

Updated with additional information from Eversource.