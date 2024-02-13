West Tisbury approves senior housing project

A housing project that will include nine new apartments for Island seniors took another step forward in West Tisbury.

During a public hearing Monday, the West Tisbury planning board unanimously approved the affordable housing project pitched for 401 State Road that will serve residents 60 years and older.

The project is being developed by Island Housing Trust (IHT) and consists of a clustered neighborhood of nine rental apartments and a community space within five separate buildings, all of which will be accessible for residents with mobility issues.

While the board gave their approval, members placed a condition on the project that will require town officials to revisit the site to make possible adjustments to a vegetative screen.

Concerns raised by abutters during a previous meeting included potential impact to the area’s water supply, possible traffic problems, and a need for a screening to hide the neighborhood.

A landscaping plan presented at Monday’s board meeting showed the utilization of some of the existing trees in the area like oaks and hollies to create a barrier between the other neighbors.

According to IHT real estate project director Keith McGuire, some changes had been implemented based on the feedback received, such as moving back the buildings from the property perimeter.

Regarding water, McGuire returned with information from local experts. He heard from civil engineer Chris Alley that there had not been water supply issues or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) near 401 State Road. Additionally, a letter from well drilling company Island Water Source stated that in their experience, there have been no circumstances on the Island in which a new well caused the failure of neighboring wells.

McGuire added that IHT will not be able to get a building permit from the town until the West Tisbury board of health sees a water test. The test would consist of drilling a well, testing the water, and pumping water to determine if there is capacity.

There are also no plans to have sprinklers in the buildings. Alanna Jaworski, an associate with Union Studio, said sprinklers were not required for duplexes.

“They’re not so much a life safety as a protection of property component,” she said, adding a firewall could be implemented on the property.

Planning board member Virginia Jones argued in favor of having sprinklers in some of the buildings, pointing out that those with mobility issues will not be able to flee from a fire as quickly. “I think it’s a matter of safety,” she said.

Some residents voiced concern about choosing Lambert’s Cove Road as the entry and exit point for the project rather than State Road. McGuire said Lambert’s Cove Road was chosen after receiving input from stakeholders and was told by West Tisbury highway superintendent Richard Olsen that this was a safe area.

A letter from Islander Juleann VanBelle questioned why the project was not being built as a multigenerational community and argued that there was a lack of assisted living facilities on the Island, not elderly housing.

McGuire said there are some restrictions in the Fair Housing Law, which prohibits discrimination based on age and other characteristics, that led IHT to choose to make the property a 60-plus neighborhood.

IHT board member Doug Ruskin pointed out the Vineyard is headed in a direction in which 40 percent of the population will be over 60 years old and while there is a large amount of support for seniors on the Island, there is a lack of staff. He later added that 401 State Road is not a managed project and is “open market housing” with income and age restrictions.

“There is not an adequate amount of housing for anybody on the Island,” he said.

After further discussion the planning board cast their approval.