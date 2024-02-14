Contemporary fiction book club

There’s nothing like a good book. The only thing that makes a good book better is talking about it with others. Join a casual book group and focus on a different popular fiction selection each month. Lynn Van Auken, librarian and literacy specialist, will guide each month’s open discussion. This event is free and open to the public, and there is no sign-up required. On Feb. 19, the group will be discussing “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride, from 5 to 6 pm. Bunch of Grapes Bookstore, Vineyard Haven.