Flooded V.H. businesses frustrated by lack of progress

Vineyard Haven business owners, frustrated by recent flooding around Five Corners during a series of winter storms, are hoping to present a unified front in pushing for improvements at the notorious five-way intersection.

Around a dozen business owners attended a Visit Vineyard Haven meeting on Tuesday morning, and discussed opportunities to represent their interests as well as pending efforts to combat flooding.

Some attendees said that they are losing customers when storm surge reaches their storefront doors, and they are frustrated by a lack of action from government agencies that have studied the area for years.

The meeting took place as another significant storm was starting, this time a snowstorm.

“Fundamentally … I agree that sea level rise is incremental. But today, M.V. Shipyard is sending our staff home, for the third time this year since January, because of high water,” Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard owner Phil Hale said. “We’re flooded out. So it’s incremental, but it’s really happening.”

Hale showed up armed with binders of studies on Five Corners flooding, which he used to argue that the time had come for action.

Hale added that his business is considering moving inward over time, as sea level rises. “As a business, we’re actively looking — ‘Where can we go?’ — Because I can’t continue to send people home.”

Teresa Kruszewski, the owner of 51 Art Gallery, was credited at the meeting for mobilizing its higher-than-usual attendance. “This all began because I had water at my doorstep.” Kruszewski said of one of the recent storms.

Due to flooding at Five Corners and nearby, Kruszewski said, potential customers have been unable to reach her business. “I feel like every business along that corridor is being impacted somehow because of the flooding,” she added.

Kruszewski has attended Massachusetts Department of Transportation meetings on the intersection, and suggested that the agency seems to not understand the severity of the flooding; she said businesses needed to make their voices heard.

“What I’ve taken from the conversations is there have been a lot of studies,” Kruszewski said, adding that not many plans had been implemented.

A possible approach, Kruszewski proposed, is more routine cleaning of drains at Five Corners and storm gutters on Beach Road. She added that the businesses are anxious for concrete next steps, and concerned about a lack of tangible response.

“They were all interested in not what’s being talked about and researched — for years, I think — but what is actually going on … And what are some of the things that we can do immediately to start mitigating the physical issues that we’re dealing with,” she said.

The meeting was also attended by Ben Robinson of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC), who discussed a potential grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the role of private property owners in resisting infrastructure solutions.

Robinson updated business owners on town, commission, and state efforts to address Five Corners. He told attendees that Massachusetts is currently exploring how water can be managed uphill of Five Corners, and redirected away from it.

He stated that the MVC has applied for a $700,000 Island-wide resiliency grant to study planning opportunities at Vineyard Haven Harbor, Menemsha Harbor, and the road from Edgartown to Oak Bluffs, along State Beach. The idea for the grant is to build an actionable framework for the three areas of interest that can also be adapted for other vulnerable spots on-Island. If the grant succeeds, work will begin in October, he said.

Robinson said that the lead consultant for the project would be Dutch architect Matthijs Bouw of One Architecture, who has addressed sea level rise in lower Manhattan.

Robinson also detailed attention given to Five Corners by state officials, saying that the next step in their process was to identify concrete action items.

A key missing piece during planning stages, said Robinson, is the cooperation of private property owners in flood-prone areas.

“The town owns none of the land down there. They own the roads, but they don’t own any of the land. And it’s really going to take the property owners deciding how they can work together as they develop to share … the responsibility of the solutions,” Robinson said. “Because it’s all low [elevation], and it’s all critical infrastructure for the Island’s commerce and the economy … And that’s what we’ve seen on the municipal side, is we don’t get a lot of cooperation from the property owners. Some in particular are absolute roadblocks.”

Robinson emphasized that positive pressure from property owners could help actualize anti-flooding measures: “And I think pressure from some of the rest of the property owners might be able to help move some of these things along.”

Robinson also offered a pump system at Five Corners as a strategy, adding that Nantucket uses one in parts of its downtown.

Robinson also stated that the town of Tisbury is responsible for Water Street and Lagoon Pond Road near the Five Corners intersection. According to Robinson, those roads are below ideal elevation, and the state office of Coastal Zone Management suggested raising them to five or six feet above sea level, to lower flooding potential.

For Lagoon Pond Road, Robinson said, long-term options are limited. “Long-term, there’s nowhere to move Lagoon Pond Road, right? You can start elevating it back up the hill here, but at some point, we’re abandoning Lagoon Pond Road in the future.”

Moving forward, business owners were looking to work together to represent their shared concerns.

Visit Vineyard Haven President Elaine Barse, owner of the Green Room, suggested that owners make their presence felt at future DOT meetings. She added that a meeting at the end of July had no participation from the public. “And if nobody says anything from the public, then the state’s not going to hear anything,” she said.