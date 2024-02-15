Our diversity is our strength, especially in schools

Last week we reported on a Feb. 1 Edgartown School committee meeting where more than 200 parents, attending in person and online, fumed about the school’s administration (“Frustrations rising at Edgartown School,” Feb. 8), citing a lack of communication, and raising concerns about the school’s handling of a growing English language learning program.

The day after The MV Times story, school administrators announced that all of the Island’s schools would conduct an equity audit and climate survey, which will seek feedback from parents, students, and teachers on school culture and leadership.

Superintendent Richie Smith made it clear that the audit and survey had been in the works for some time, but it is hard not to think that the administration was reacting to the public outcry by some parents. If that’s the case, well, it is good to know these parents were heard.

We applaud this effort by the superintendent to assess the problems surfacing at the Edgartown School, as it is critical that the school system find the right formula to serve a growing, vibrant Brazilian community, which will prosper with a robust English language learning program.

To succeed, the Edgartown School — and all Island schools — need to balance the needs of all of the students, including high-achieving students. Real or not, some parents in the Edgartown district say the pace of classrooms has slowed down where ELL students are learning alongside students with English as a first language. The challenge of a great school system is to lift all of its students up to achieve the best of their ability, and to take pride in the growing diversity in the schools, which is a great strength of this Island. That takes good leadership at the Edgartown School, which parents seem to suggest is lacking.

While parents of English-speaking students were vocal at the recent school committee meeting, we encourage more parents from the Brazilian community with children who are learning English in the school to become involved in the schools, so their voices will also be heard.

This week, our reporter Daniel Greenman highlights the distressing fact that not a single person from a Brazilian immigrant family serves on a local school board. We hope that will change, and that the Brazilian community will find leaders who can help the schools be sure they are serving their children, and to work with all of the parents and the administration toward a shared goal: making sure all our schools are places of excellence. That could take time and action from sitting school committee members and school administrators, but the cause is worthy of the effort. There are also shorter-term goals that could help improve the input of parents, such as making school meetings more inviting and convenient for working parents, particularly for those who do not speak English fluently: maybe a Zoom link with a translation, or more convenient hours for those who work long days. It’s not just committees, but parent-teacher organizations as well.

At the Edgartown School committee meeting on Feb. 1, it was clear that some parents do not feel their school is making a sufficient effort to achieve the goal of excellence, and some went so far as to say they have lost faith in the school’s administration.

As a sign of their dissatisfaction, there are data suggesting that students are leaving the district — not in droves, but in a steady stream. Enrollment dropped by about 5 percent last year. Also, students have been transferring to other public schools at a rate higher than students are transferring into Edgartown.

Parents fear that their children are not being challenged to the degree that they deserve to be challenged, that teachers are overwhelmed, and that some issues are going ignored.

One parent told us that when a student finished their work in class, they were told to read in the corner, to essentially wait while the teachers addressed the other needs in the classroom. It’s just anecdotal and told secondhand by a parent, but it reveals how parents are feeling.

What can’t be ignored in this discussion: There has been a substantial and relatively sudden increase in English learners, not just at the Edgartown School, but other districts on the Island as well. Our reporting has found that the population has doubled over the past decade in multiple down-Island schools.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports that nearly 40 percent of Edgartown students have a first language other than English. Nearly 20 percent of the students — classified as English language learner (ELL) students — are learning English. Ten years ago, in 2014, just 13 percent of the school population had a first language other than English, and just 10 percent were classified as English language learners.

In the Tisbury School, about 55 percent of the district population has a first language other than English, with about 30 percent learning English in school. That’s more than double the population from a decade ago. In Oak Bluffs, the trend is the same: The population has more than doubled over the past ten years. These districts jumped from being less than the state average to well over the average in a matter of years.

In his comments to The Times, Superintendent Smith said that they could and will do more to improve the schools. To accomplish that goal, he added, they will need to collect the data and make sure they are addressing the right needs. This is why the equity audit and survey will be crucial. It is expected to get underway in April, and we will be working hard to obtain the results and share them in The MV Times.

While the administration acknowledges some shortcomings, it is asking the right question: What can be done to make sure that all students on the Island are getting the education they need and deserve?

And it’s not just schools that have a new challenge. We, as a local news organization, can and need to do better to listen and share the perspectives of these families on the Island. That will require proactive steps to incorporate the voices of the Brazilian community into our work, which we will be working hard to do.

The worst thing that could come from the concerns from parents in Edgartown is to blame and cut from the district’s English language program. Far from it. To embrace the vibrant Island community, providing that vital programming is a must. Equity in education will only be a boon to Island life.