Driver charged after fleeing O.B. crash

An individual who abandoned his car after crashing it into a tree in Oak Bluffs is being charged with leaving the scene of property damage.

Personnel from Oak Bluffs Police and Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS responded to a Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed into a tree on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road across from Norton Farm on Saturday, Feb. 10, at around 7:30 pm.

According to Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle, the driver was traveling north when he went across the roadway and bike path and then crashed into a tree. Searle said nobody was injured.

The driver had fled the scene by the time first responders arrived. A witness confirmed that a male operator had exited the vehicle after the crash.

Searle said there were multiple attempts to contact the driver before Feb. 11, when the individual’s attorney contacted the police to accept a citation on behalf of the client. The citation was served on the following day.

The driver will be arraigned in Edgartown District Court for the alleged counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and a marked lanes violation.

The individual remains unnamed as the Oak Bluffs Police Department has a policy of not identifying defendants until they are arraigned in court.