Summer reservations up on Vineyard route

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced in a Friday morning press release that the ferry service experienced “robust demand” during the opening summer reservation dates for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Just over 25,000 reservations were booked when the SSA opened its summer schedule on the Martha’s Vineyard route Feb. 14, bringing in $6.7 million in revenue. That’s just a bit more compared to the last two years: In 2023, the SSA processed 24,609 reservations during the entire day while 24,508 transactions were processed in 2022.

According to the release, ferry trips on high demand summer weekends are already at or near capacity.

Residents of both Islands who are a part of the SSA’s preferred or excursion programs are eligible to book spaces during time set aside each day for last-minute travel arrangements. More information can be found at www.steamshipauthority.com/residents.

The opening days were for online reservations. Customers can make summer reservations by phone or at a SSA terminal beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 20, starting at 8 am.

“The recent reservation openings show a strong demand continues for travel to both Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard,” SSA general manager Robert B. Davis said in the release. “We are pleased the recent improvements made by the Authority’s IT group and system developers led to successful opening days, and we are looking forward to another summer of providing service to our customers and the general public.”

The SSA had delayed the general opening for the summer season reservations to avoid tech issues.