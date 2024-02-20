George Brennan gets double NENPA honors

Former MV Times editor George Brennan, shown here in 2019, was inducted into NENPA's New England Newspaper Hall of Fame.

Former MV Times editor George Brennan will be inducted into the New England Newspaper and Press Association (NENPA) New England Newspaper Hall of Fame, and is one of this year’s NENPA Yankee Quill Award winners.

Brennan is one of four journalists inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, but the only one to also be receiving the Yankee Quill Award, which recognizes “broad, long-term good provided to journalism across New England,” according to NENPA. Brennan was surprised by the news. 

“It was really nice,” Brennan said. “I’m excited and humbled. It’s something I never would’ve expected.”

Brennan has had a 42-year career as a journalist, and joined The Times in 2017, leading the paper for six years before moving on to become the director of public relations at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. 

The Hall of Fame award will be presented during a celebratory dinner on Friday, March 22, as a part of NENPA’s annual convention, while the Yankee Quill Award will be presented during a luncheon on Saturday, March 23. Both events will take place at the hotel Westin Waltham Boston.

