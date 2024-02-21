Academic honors

Dean’s list

Sebastian Alexander of Oak Bluffs, at American University in Paris.

Catherine Stewart of Vineyard Haven, at the College of the Holy Cross.

Aiden Marek of West Tisbury, at Providence College.

Ruby Remington Suman of Aquinnah, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Silas Benjamin Abrams of Chilmark, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Jocelyn Elizabeth Baliunas of Edgartown, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Madeline Chronister of Edgartown, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Kenneth Robert Hatt of Edgartown, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Maria Alejandra Sanchez Roa of Edgartown, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Owen Winters Atkins of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Larissa Assis De Oliveira of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Rayssa Constancia De Oliveira of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Jenaleigh Jane Griffin of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Lily Barnes Moran of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Kinley Rinzin of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Jacob Ryan Shapiro of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Mackenzie Madison Shaw of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Liam Andrew Erick Street of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Bella Marie Giordano of Tisbury, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Nikola Georgiev Nikolov of Tisbury, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

John Rembrandt Steele of Tisbury, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Ella Rose Buchert of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Nolan James Carreiro of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Linus Jacob Munn of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Vivian Olwen Peak of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

VIolet Elizabeth Southwick of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Jasper August Zeender of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Lucas Cacique of Vineyard Haven, at Curry College.

Morgan Estrella of West Tisbury, at Curry College.

Hannah Gibb of Oak Bluffs, at Curry College.

Sabrina Reppert of Vineyard Haven, at Curry College.

Aiden Rogers of Vineyard Haven, at Curry College.

Harper Hearn of Vineyard Haven, at Coastal Carolina University.