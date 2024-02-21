Tisbury: Snow plowing, Tech Pro, tea shortages, movies, and library activities

Heard on Main Street: The best is yet to come, I hope.

Supposedly I live on a town road, but I guess I need to call the DPW to remind them, because we never got plowed. I guess they forgot. And each day the road became more of a mess, especially because the temperature dropped below freezing every night. Even a little sand might have been nice. Fortunately, no one needed an ambulance. I hope.

When that happened several years ago, the ambulance could not get here to take my husband to the hospital. The fire chief had a great solution. They had purchased a “mule” to rescue folks injured in wooded areas. It was a stretcher on a large single wheel. It took a few guys to guide it down the long snowy road, but it worked.

I recently heard from Cecily Allen, who shared the problems of her husband’s search for a much-needed kidney donation. Her husband is stonemason Jesse Cottle Child, with obvious Island roots. He is not alone in needing this kind of help. I cannot imagine how anyone even begins to deal with this issue.

Computer giving you trouble? Call the Tech Pro. Healthy Aging M.V. has a new program for Island residents age 60 and up, with someone who can come to your house for in-person tech support. Want to set up a new smart phone, think you are locked out of your accounts, or think you have been hacked? The tech pro will help diagnose the problem, and recommend the next step. This service is free, with a grant from the Office of Elder Affairs, via all four Island Councils on Aging. To get on the list for Call the Tech Pro, call 508-693-7900, ext.246, or email ctrish@hamv.org.

Some think it is a joke that the disruptions to shipping traffic in the Red Sea are causing a shortage of black tea, especially to us and to Britain. Really? Any American should realize that Britain’s tax on tea was a major issue in the revolution that created our country. Besides, Tetley Tea products are just as popular here, if not more so, than in England. I think we’ve been lucky. There have been shortages, but no long-term problem.

In person or online, you can join the Vineyard Haven Library Book Club, which meets one Thursday afternoon each month. Call 508-596-4211, or email rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org for more.

Our V.H. library plans to show “The Holdovers” movie at 6 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 27. This is the story of a curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually, he forms an unlikely bond with a brainy troublemaker and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam. Rated R (for language, some drug use, and brief sexual material).

“A Passion for Oysters,” a film by local filmmaker Sandy Cannon-Brown, will be shown on Sunday, March 3, at 4 pm, followed by a discussion and a reception with oysters and other nibbles. This is sponsored by Tisbury Waterways Inc. Tickets now on sale at the M.V. Film Center or website.

Did you know that the West Tisbury library has stories and songs in Portuguese every Thursday at 10:30 am, designed for young kids?

During school break, Feb. 26 to March 1, the W.T. library offers kids a scavenger hunt and a free soup and bread lunch, every weekday from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Children under 10 must have an adult with them.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Friday to Anne Sylvester and Wendy Brophy. I will party on Sunday, along with Judy Cronig and Robin Mathiesen. Next Wednesday belongs to Susan Goldstein.

Heard on Main Street: How are you using your extra day in 2024?

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.