Zoning proposal pits contractors against homeowners

Amid an increasing demand for construction, those who work in the trades are frustrated over the lack of space for them to store their equipment and to do their work.

Voters at town meeting in Oak Bluffs this spring will be asked to reconsider decades-old zoning laws to make accommodations for trade workers, to help them find the space they say they need. The town’s planning board is proposing the creation of a number of so-called overlay districts that would provide contractors and landscapers a pathway to be able to store their equipment or materials, as well as carving out more professional space for doctors and attorneys to operate or expand. (See the online map defining the proposed overlay districts at bit.ly/OB_Overlays.)

The problem now: The town of Oak Bluffs, which plays host to so many regional institutions, including the Island’s high school, the hospital, and the YMCA, is zoned almost entirely for residential use, and companies are running out of room to operate commercially.

Planning board chair Ewell Hopkins told The Times, “When we see storage containers popping up in people’s backyards, stacked on top of each other, it’s because people don’t have places to store their equipment.”

Hopkins added, “The town of Oak Bluffs has inadequate zoning; there is no question about it. Town meeting may come back and say, We don’t care, but if you’re a professional or offering professional services, you have no way of expanding your business. That’s not proper planning.”

Opponents of the measure say that the town is already providing space for Island-wide services, and this would be opening up their backyards to even more. They say that a more appropriate proposal would be to take an Island-wide approach to find the most appropriate space for service workers, not just within Oak Bluffs.

“I continually say that this is not a neighborhood issue, this is not a one-person issue, it’s not a town issue. This is an Island-wide issue,” said Oak Bluffs resident Pat Ingalls, who is considering a run for the planning board. “Do we want Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to be completely stripped, or do we want to continually conserve our quaintness that we are losing? I don’t want us to turn into Falmouth.” The proposed professional services overlay district 3 straddles either side of Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road between Barnes Road and County Road.

The planning board proposal includes the creation of five new overlay districts in town: three so-called light industrial overlay districts and two professional services overlay districts.

Within the professional development zone, an applicant could get a special permit from the planning board to operate as a surgeon, lawyer, chiropractor, financial planner, funeral director, and a whole slew of other services. The two areas are proposed for a section of New York Avenue, and a much larger area along Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, near where the Y, high school, and M.V. Community Services are already located.

For the light industrial districts, the three areas include a central location off County Road, and a western section of Oak Bluffs that juts into Tisbury near Holmes Hole. The third and largest would be on a section of Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road near an existing sandpit.

Applicants — with a special permit approved by the planning board — could get approval for things like storage and the parking of construction and landscaping materials or equipment, the addition of a warehouse, manufacturing, boatyards, and likely the most controversial: mining.

There’s been serious pushback to this third proposed district, primarily from residents living in the proposed area who worry about environmental degradation from these types of industrial uses. They say they bought their properties knowing they were residential areas, and they worry their peace and quiet could be destroyed.

“We’re opening up areas that you would hope would stay natural,” said Ingalls, who lives by the proposed overlay district on Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. “If not natural, we really need housing. We don’t need mining on this Island. We need housing.”

A big supporter of the zoning changes has been Peter Goodale, president and owner of Goodale Construction, the operators of the sandpit off Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. Goodale said that his grandfather started the business more than a half-century ago, before zoning even existed in Oak Bluffs.

The pit operation has been grandfathered in, but he says there are only about 10 years left before the sand is gone in the mining operation. It’s the only sandpit on the Island, and Goodale says materials used for concrete, asphalt, septic systems, and other projects that need drainage would have to come from off-Island, which would add to the already high cost of construction.

With the passage of the zoning changes at town meeting, there would be a pathway for the company to move the operation to a section of land nearby that Goodale already owns, and can begin mining anew. Goodale is careful to say that this possible pathway would not be a done deal: The family would still need to jump through a number of state, federal, and local permitting before going forward. Even then, he’s not sure it would be worth it.

Goodale sees the zoning issue as a failure of the town in the 1970s, when zoning was finally created in Oak Bluffs. Instead of recognizing the industrial uses already in operation — like the sandpit — the town made everything residential. The proposed zoning changes at town meeting would seek to rectify that failure.

It’s not only his own operation that he’s concerned about, Goodale says, but all of the town’s contractors trying to make a living.

“The Island has grown to the point where the landscapers and even the plumbers and electricians can no longer operate as home-based business,” Goodale notes in an online post supporting the measure. “Does the town want to take a needed step in the direction to provide more space businesses need to legally operate, and potentially solve the Island’s sand requirements for the next 40 years? Or do they want to look inward and deny that it’s their problem to solve?”

Oak Bluffs landscaper Dana Mylott has been among the voices supporting the zone changes. Mylott has struggled finding a location to park his trucks and other landscaping equipment within town rules that doesn’t cost him a fortune. He parks his equipment on town land for a charge that he says is upwards of $7,000 a year.

Also, the town’s building inspector has issued him violations and levied fines for running his operation on a property off Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road on Beth’s Way, which is zoned for residential use. Mylott is appealing the decision, but his operation underscores what landscapers and contractors are going through.

“I look around the Island and see a lot of office space available, but I do not see a lot of space open for guys like me who work in the trades,” Mylott wrote in a letter to the planning board in support of the zoning changes. “People like us want to work with our community without hiding behind the scenes to run our companies. People like me do a lot of pro bono work for our Island community, and want to grow so we can do even more.”

Mylott also argues the changes are a matter of safety, pointing to a junkyard fire in Oak Bluffs last year. Fire officials reported that there was an explosion at JWL property abutting Pennsylvania Avenue and County Road, where multiple vehicles caught fire. Mylott believes that’s an example of businesses operating outside of existing zoning, outside of town inspections and other permitting.

But others suggest that while there is a need for more space for contractors, these are not the right locations. And aside from the resistance from neighbors, another Island planning board has voiced opposition. Members of the Tisbury planning board argue that this would be a drain on their town’s resources, especially with respect to the Holmes Holer light industrial overlay district proposal. While technically on Oak Bluffs property, first responders from Tisbury are already responding to calls, and that would increase with more industrial activity, the Tisbury board argues.

But more important to the board, members fear the changes could have an impact on drinking water. A letter from the Tisbury board to the Oak Bluffs planning board reads that this triangle of land — the Holmes Hole overlay — is located between Tisbury’s three town wells. The board says that land abutting the proposed overlay district in Tisbury is protected for groundwater, but they are concerned that Oak Bluffs zoning bylaws do not have mechanisms in place for protecting groundwater in Tisbury.

“As a board we respectfully request that this area be removed from consideration for an overlay

district that both potentially burdens the town of Tisbury and threatens our drinking water supply,” their letter states.

Ben Robinson, chair of the Tisbury planning board, said that he understands the rationale of the Oak Bluffs proposal, and understands a need for more space for landscapers and contractors. But he too believes that a more appropriate strategy would be to take an Island-wide approach. He notes that the concerns of residential property owners are real, and understands the frustration of potentially having a contractor’s operation in your backyard. With the increase in construction and permitting, he says, year-round residents are getting impacted by the contractors that are working for summer residents.

“This will affect year-round residents that don’t need these landscapers,” Robinson said. “This conversation needs to be a much broader discussion … instead it feels a bit like a spot-zoning exercise.”

But the response from Oak Bluffs planners is that while an Island-wide conversation would be beneficial, there’s no indication that will happen any time soon. And Oak Bluffs voters have no authority to make that happen.

“That’s a convenient way of saying, ‘Let’s kick the can down the road,’” Hopkins, the planning board chair, said. “Why hasn’t there been a change for the last 30 years?”

He said their proposal allows Oak Bluffs residents to decide what they want to do on Oak Bluffs property: “I think this whole discussion is a healthy one, because it gives the whole town an option to speak.”

Town meeting in Oak Bluffs is on April 9.