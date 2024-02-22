Chilmark weighs backup power options

With climate change in mind, including the potential for severe storms, Chilmark is considering energy resilience options for its town center.

Chilmark could pursue three levels of resiliency, with the most resilient providing over a week of backup power in the event of an outage, and the least providing one to four hours.

The most resiliency would be achieved with a full microgrid. This involves powering the town hall, fire, and EMS buildings with solar energy, adding a battery, and connecting all of these features in a microgrid — a small-scale electricity network.

Chilmark could also choose to simply outfit the buildings for solar energy and add a battery. Adding a battery for the buildings could lower electricity costs for solar energy, and would add resilience for outages of up to 48 hours.

Chilmark could also choose the path of least resiliency, which would provide one to four hours of backup power in the event of a power outage.

The buildings in question are ready now for solar energy, says town energy committee chair Robert Hannemann. This would likely be the first step in any of the three options. “The wiring is all there to install solar panels, and we’re ready to go with that … We could put solar on all of the buildings or selected buildings … that’s one immediate option we can think about.”

Hannemann presented the options to the select board at its Tuesday meeting. How much resiliency the town ends up with also depends on how much money it wants to spend, he said. “The key question here, that I have no answer to, is how much resilience do we want going forward?” Hannemann asked. “Do we want, basically, one to four hours? Do we want one to four days? Do we want to prepare for a Hurricane Bob-type outage of a week or more? That’s a decision that is going to impact the costs of getting that resilience.”

That question, Hannemann said, is not for the energy committee to decide. He also suggested that Chilmark officials not make the decision alone. “I believe we need the emergency managers across the Island to understand fully where we’re going here,” he said.

Hannemann also told the board that these levels of resiliency are not mutually exclusive, and can be completed in phases instead of as one major project.

Hannemann says that the buildings will be connected at some point. “The firehouse, town hall, EMS building are all going to be, at some point, tied together from an electrical standpoint,” he told the board.

These different options largely come from work since June 2022 between Chilmark, Aquinnah, and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, Ca. This partnership is under the federal Energy Transition Initiative Program (ETIPP), which assesses the use of microgrids to increase energy resilience in town buildings.

Hannemann said that a full microgrid comes with multiple advantages. This microgrid would include a generator, as batteries cannot be counted on when the grid fails. Chilmark also has such a generator already, located in the EMS building parking lot.

And were the microgrid to fail, Hannemann said, a control system would isolate the microgrid so as to not affect the larger energy grid.

Hannemann added that the working partnership with the Lawrence Berkeley lab has allowed Chilmark to build models of its monthly energy use and peak electricity loads by day of the year, as well as to determine how much solar energy can be installed in the town center.

Once the town chooses a resiliency approach, it will also be able to determine its potential solar energy output, related capital cost estimates, and any operating costs for a microgrid. A scoping study to understand the cost and benefit of approaches for the town centers will also be completed midyear.

Adding a battery would yield some financial benefits, as power utility Eversource would be able to use the battery at times of peak energy use. “You can think of it as a way that Eversource can smooth out their needs and have a … smaller amount of capital on the Island. They’re really buying access to this for four or five times in the year when they need it,” Hannemann said.

With a battery, 15 diesel generators down-Island, used during peaks in power, could also be discontinued.

Who owns the buildings’ solar arrays will also affect costs. Owning and managing the solar arrays would provide the lowest possible utility bills, as the town would have access to the full power output of the arrays. However, installing and maintaining the solar power arrays could be a significant cost. “I’m not sure we’re prepared and have resources available to manage and maintain it, but we could. So we need to think about that,” Hannemann said.

Leasing the building’s roofs to a developer is a cheaper option, with which a developer would own and operate the solar power array for a period of time. In that arrangement, Chilmark would likely pay for the energy, but would pay a lower rate and receive a leasing fee.

Hannemann added that a solar array should last 25 years once installed.

Select board chair Bill Rossi asked Hannemann about the availability of government subsidies for the work.

“There are. Depending on what happens in November, they’ll continue to be available,” Hannemann said.