Boys basketball captain breaks school record

Senior captain Josh Lake with the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School basketball team broke the all-time school record for points scored in a single game on Wednesday last week, a record that’s been in the books on the Vineyard for more than a decade.

On Feb 21 against Bishop Stang, Lake scored 46 points after missing only five of 23 shots from the field.

The record was previously held by Peter Keeney who scored 44 points in 2011.

“It goes to show that if you put time into something you can accomplish a lot,” Lake said, reflecting on his most recent achievement.

The senior has been playing basketball for most of his life, including as a kindergartener at the Boys and Girls Club.

“All my friends played, but I was never really good at it. So, I developed this desire to keep getting better and better,” he said. He cites his coaches and teammates as instrumental in his progression.

And the single-game achievement wasn’t lost on his coaches.

“He works hard,” head boys basketball coach Michael Joyce said, sharing similar sentiments reflecting on Lake’s progression as a player. “He didn’t have a natural athleticism that made him better than other people, but he built that into himself.”

Joyce said that he didn’t realize how much of a heater Lake was on until near the end of the game. “There were about 2 and a half minutes left, and the scorer goes up to me and says ‘You know, he has 40 points, and I’m like ‘What?’”

“So I said, ‘Well, we’ll leave him in and see what happens,” Joyce added.

Within the last few minutes, Lake hit two shots from beyond the three-point line to help secure the record.

“The teams were going crazy. I don’t know if they exactly knew what was happening, but they just knew he couldn’t miss.” Joyce said. “You see the product now — he’s such a talented player. He’s one of the most integral parts of what we do.”

Despite his individual achievement, Lake is looking forward to the future of the team. In Particular, he has high hopes for the playoffs starting this weekend. The boys will take on Lynnfield on Saturday at 3:30 at their home court at Pachico Gym.

“I hope this big game going into the playoffs can transcend into a progressive run for us,” Lake said of the game against Bishop Stang. MVRHS won 81 – 45.