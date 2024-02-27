More election nomination paper deadlines incoming

The annual town elections this year are steadily approaching, and there is still some time left in some towns for those looking to run for office.

Election nomination papers will be due at town clerk offices in Aquinnah, Chilmark, and Tisbury in the coming weeks and months.

In Chilmark, nomination papers are due on Wednesday, March 6, at 5 pm; In Aquinnah, papers are due back on Thursday, March 28, at 5 pm. Nomination papers will be due in Tisbury on Tuesday, April 23, at 5 pm

The annual town elections are Wednesday, April 24, for Chilmark, Thursday, May 16, for Aquinnah, and Tuesday, June 11, for Tisbury.

The nomination paper deadlines for Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and West Tisbury already passed on Feb. 22.