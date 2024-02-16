Election nomination papers due next week

There’s still some time left for those who need to submit nomination papers to run for election, although the deadlines are fast approaching.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, nomination papers for candidates will be due to the town clerks in three towns: Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and West Tisbury.

The Edgartown deadline is at 4 pm and there are 16 positions open for the election, including a three-year select board seat, and 1-year school committee seat. The Edgartown annual town election is on April 11.

The Oak Bluffs deadline is at 5 pm and there are 17 positions open for the election, including two select board seats and a school committee seat. The Oak Bluffs annual town election is on April 11.

And the deadline in West Tisbury is also at 5 pm and there are 10 positions open for the election, including a select board seat. The West Tisbury town election is on April 11.

The Massachusetts presidential primary will be held on March 5.